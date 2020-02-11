OFFERS
Tue, Feb. 11
Weather  39.0° weather icon
Obituary: Janice Faye Stewart, 1948-2020

Janice Faye Stewart, 1948-2020

Janice Faye Stewart, 1948-2020

Originally Published: February 11, 2020 8:08 a.m.

Janice Faye Stewart, 71, of Camp Verde, Arizona, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was born in Flagstaff, Arizona on July 16, 1948.

Jan was blessed for 41 years in marriage to her husband, Gary Stewart. Her children are Bobbi Jo and Sam Felix, Charlene and Dustin Klein. Her grandchildren: Kevin Felix, Dylan Klein, Tristen Klein and Makenna Klein and great grandson, Tyson Felix.

Jan was very talented and loved to paint and create woodwork crafts. Jan loved God’s word so she pursued and received a degree in Bible. Jan was a Girl Scout leader.

She was also a member of Canyon Chapel Church in Flagstaff, Arizona and a member of the spiritual dance team at Lamb of God Church in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Celebration of Life will be Friday, February 14, 2020 1:00 p.m. at Bueler Funeral Home Chapel, 143 W. Arnold Street, Camp Verde, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.

