Senate Rules Committee passes SB 1122

PHOENIX — Monday, Arizona’s Senate Rules Committee reached consensus to pass SB 1122.

On Tuesday, the proposed legislation is on calendar for the Senate Caucus, also known as Committee of the Whole — or COW.

If ultimately signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey, SB 1122 would mean that an election to consolidate the Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Mingus Union school districts would count the total votes from the Mingus Union district.

Since 1957, Clarkdale-Jerome and Cottonwood-Oak Creek have been the districts that comprise the Mingus Union district.

SB 1122 would amend Arizona Revised Statute 15-459, which considers Mingus Union, Clarkdale-Jerome and Cottonwood-Oak Creek as three separate voting districts.

‘Determine their own future’

Though not present when the Rules Committee made its decision, Mingus Union Superintendent Mike Westcott provided a written statement to the committee for its consideration.

“The proponents of SB 1122 seek to dilute the vote of the Clarkdale-Jerome electorate by unfairly amending A.R.S. 15-459,” Westcott wrote. “The Cottonwood-Oak Creek and Clarkdale-Jerome districts are equal political subdivisions and entities under the law and equal partners in the union which forms the Mingus district.”

Westcott also wrote that passing SB 1122 would take away the right of a school district “to determine its own future.”

“With SB 1122, a school district could be forced into, or in the case of the upper Verde Valley and the Clarkdale-Jerome district, forced out of a union which they determined to be in their best interest,” Westcott wrote.

Although the Senate Rules Committee either does or does not reach consensus, it does not deliver a vote, like the Senate Education Committee’s 6-to-3 vote on SB 1122, Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter said Tuesday.

‘Creatures of statute’

In a prepared statement made Feb. 4 to the Senate Education Committee, Andy Groseta of the Committee for Better Upper Verde Valley Schools wrote that school districts are “creatures of statute.”

“Legislature may prescribe how they are created, dissolved and consolidated,” Groseta wrote. “The proposed change as defined in SB 1122 is within the authority of the legislature.”

Working toward a possible Nov. 3 election, Groseta’s committee is “busy carrying petitions collecting signatures to get the school consolidation matter on the ballot.”

