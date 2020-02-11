Short-term rental bill begins moving through legislative process

The Arizona State Legislature announced that Senate Bill 1554 is assigned to the Senate Commerce Committee and is waiting to be agendized for discussion at an upcoming committee meeting.

SB 1554 is legislation that considers additional short-term rental management tools for cities and towns. Read this summary of the bill’s current key provisions, which will be updated as the bill moves through the process.

The process this bill will go through, recognizing that at any time it could either die if not advanced or be amended, is:

• The bill is introduced by multiple sponsors. (This has been completed.)

• The bill is assigned to the Senate Commerce Committee. (This has been completed.)

• The bill will be heard by the Commerce Committee at an upcoming meeting. (This is waiting to be scheduled.)

• If passed out of committee, the full Senate would likely vote on the bill.

• If passed by the full Senate, the bill would cross-over to the House of Representatives and the Senate process would be repeated there.

• If passed by both chambers (House and Senate), the Governor will decide whether or not to sign the bill into law. If vetoed, a two-thirds majority of the legislature can override that decision.

Residents who would like to give input on this bill should contact members of the Senate Commerce Committee. Their contact information is listed here.

To officially register an opinion on this bill at any point in this process, residents must use the Request to Speak program, which requires in-person registration at the Arizona Capitol. After registration is set up, constituents may register opinions from home using the RTS system or in person at meetings.



For more information please visit www.sedonaaz.gov/strlegislation.