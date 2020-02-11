Thursday’s Big Park agenda includes VOC incorporation item

VILLAGE OF OAK CREEK — The agenda for Thursday’s Big Park Regional Coordinating Council meeting includes a presentation certain to draw out some strong views: municipal incorporation.

Marlene Macek is set to present on behalf of a group called CARE as the next-to-last item on the agenda for the regular monthly BPRCC meeting, set for 9 a.m. at Sedona Fire District Station No. 3 on Slide Rock Road in the Village of Oak Creek. Macek will present on the topic of incorporation, as the Village of Oak Creek has never been incorporated.

Discussions of incorporation are not new to the village, but seem to have gained new prevalence since two large hotel projects have captured the attention of area residents.

Recently elected Big Park Council President Camille Cox said the CARE group will be reporting to o the Council on a monthly basis, and intend to provide an article to the Verde News’ specialty monthly publication, The Villager, on a regular basis as well.

“Thursday’s presentation will be on the order of 10minutes, but they will field questions afterwards,” Cox said.

Another group, led in terms of communication by Village of Oak Creek resident Gary Krupa, has been actively pursuing data related to incorporation, and is vehemently in favor of incorporating. The group, called VOC Inc., has been studying similar cities, recent incorporations in Arizona and attempting to learn how tax revenue and other monies are collected and shared.