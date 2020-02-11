Two adults, 5-year-old injured in Cornville collision
YCSO: Mother admitted to mixing medical marijuana with pain pills
VERDE VALLEY — A head-on collision on Cornville Road Monday led to injuries to two adults and one 5-year-old child.
According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4 p.m., a 46-year-old woman from Rimrock drove east in the westbound lane in her 2012 Chevy Suburban on Cornville Road near Kimberly’s Way, less than two miles from I-17. This resulted in a head-on collision with a westbound 2007 Ford F150, driven by a 37-year-old Rimrock man.
The 5-year-old daughter of the woman driving the Suburban was in a normal car seat instead of a child seat and was seriously injured. The child was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center with CPR underway, stabilized and then flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital with apparent internal bleeding.
Fire personnel from Verde Valley Fire and Copper Canyon Fire had to use hydraulic tools to remove the occupants from both vehicles. Both drivers were flown to Flagstaff Medical Center in serious condition with multiple injuries.
Witnesses told deputies the Suburban was weaving earlier on Cornville Road, at Page Springs Road in Cornville, and had crossed over the centerline several times.
The woman told first-responders she thought she had fallen asleep and admitted earlier use of pain pills and medical marijuana.
Deputies located evidence of drug use in her purse, along with medical marijuana prescriptions. Blood test results are pending.
The YCSO Serious Collision Team arrived to take over the investigation, with assistance from Department of Public Safety personnel. The driver identities will be released upon documented confirmation.
As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, YCSO had no updates on the condition of those involved.
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- Woman picked up on warrant; meth found
- Cottonwood to consider ‘tiny homes’ ordinance
- Cultural Park amphitheater set to become a part of history
- At ease: Despite national backlash, many support appearance of Pat Tillman statue in NFL ad
- Registered sex offender accused of masturbating in front of home
- New Spring Creek Ranch plan: 1,000 fewer homes
- Obituary: Barbara Monroe, 1930-2020
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- K9 alert prompts drug arrest during traffic stop in Cottonwood
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach arrested for alleged sex crimes
- Cottonwood man arrested for sex crime for second time in one week
- Two arrested, one at large in Speedway robbery
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- Former Sedona woman pleads guilty in sex exploitation case
- Cottonwood Council approves sale of property for Marriott
- Woman picked up on warrant; meth found
- 49-year-old man arrested on child sex charges
- UPDATE: Man killed in Sedona officer-involved shooting
- Cottonwood to consider ‘tiny homes’ ordinance
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: