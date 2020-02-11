Two adults, 5-year-old injured in Cornville collision

VERDE VALLEY — A head-on collision on Cornville Road Monday led to injuries to two adults and one 5-year-old child.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4 p.m., a 46-year-old woman from Rimrock drove east in the westbound lane in her 2012 Chevy Suburban on Cornville Road near Kimberly’s Way, less than two miles from I-17. This resulted in a head-on collision with a westbound 2007 Ford F150, driven by a 37-year-old Rimrock man.

The 5-year-old daughter of the woman driving the Suburban was in a normal car seat instead of a child seat and was seriously injured. The child was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center with CPR underway, stabilized and then flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital with apparent internal bleeding.

Fire personnel from Verde Valley Fire and Copper Canyon Fire had to use hydraulic tools to remove the occupants from both vehicles. Both drivers were flown to Flagstaff Medical Center in serious condition with multiple injuries.

Witnesses told deputies the Suburban was weaving earlier on Cornville Road, at Page Springs Road in Cornville, and had crossed over the centerline several times.

The woman told first-responders she thought she had fallen asleep and admitted earlier use of pain pills and medical marijuana.

Deputies located evidence of drug use in her purse, along with medical marijuana prescriptions. Blood test results are pending.

The YCSO Serious Collision Team arrived to take over the investigation, with assistance from Department of Public Safety personnel. The driver identities will be released upon documented confirmation.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, YCSO had no updates on the condition of those involved.