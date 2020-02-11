OFFERS
Tue, Feb. 11
Weather  39.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Two adults, 5-year-old injured in Cornville collision
YCSO: Mother admitted to mixing medical marijuana with pain pills

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4 p.m. Monday, this collision led to both drivers and the 5-year-old daughter of one driver being taken to hospitals with serious injuries. The mother of the child admitted to first-responders she had mixed medical marijuana with pain pills. YCSO courtesy photo

By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: February 11, 2020 9:33 a.m.

VERDE VALLEY — A head-on collision on Cornville Road Monday led to injuries to two adults and one 5-year-old child.

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, at about 4 p.m., a 46-year-old woman from Rimrock drove east in the westbound lane in her 2012 Chevy Suburban on Cornville Road near Kimberly’s Way, less than two miles from I-17. This resulted in a head-on collision with a westbound 2007 Ford F150, driven by a 37-year-old Rimrock man.

The 5-year-old daughter of the woman driving the Suburban was in a normal car seat instead of a child seat and was seriously injured. The child was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center with CPR underway, stabilized and then flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital with apparent internal bleeding.

Fire personnel from Verde Valley Fire and Copper Canyon Fire had to use hydraulic tools to remove the occupants from both vehicles. Both drivers were flown to Flagstaff Medical Center in serious condition with multiple injuries.

Witnesses told deputies the Suburban was weaving earlier on Cornville Road, at Page Springs Road in Cornville, and had crossed over the centerline several times.

The woman told first-responders she thought she had fallen asleep and admitted earlier use of pain pills and medical marijuana.

Deputies located evidence of drug use in her purse, along with medical marijuana prescriptions. Blood test results are pending.

The YCSO Serious Collision Team arrived to take over the investigation, with assistance from Department of Public Safety personnel. The driver identities will be released upon documented confirmation.

As of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, YCSO had no updates on the condition of those involved.

