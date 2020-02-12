OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Wed, Feb. 12
Weather  37.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Betty Hart resigns from Beaver Creek School Board

Betty Hart has resigned from the Beaver Creek School Board. VVN/Bill Helm

Betty Hart has resigned from the Beaver Creek School Board. VVN/Bill Helm

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: February 12, 2020 9:18 a.m.

RIMROCK — Monday, a former educator became a former Beaver Creek School Board member.

Due to medical reasons, Betty Hart has resigned her position on the district governing board. But she will “continue to be available in our community for any educational endeavors,” Hart wrote in her Feb. 10 resignation letter.

With 15 years in the classroom and another 14 years as an administrator, Hart first joined the Beaver Creek School Board in 2016. Karin Ward, the district’s superintendent, said Tuesday that Hart has been a “frontrunner in providing special needs preschool programs in Arizona.”

“This passion has led to unlimited support for our youngest and preschool education here in Beaver Creek,” Ward said. “Most of all, I will miss Betty and my many conversations about educational leadership.”

Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter is now looking for someone to fill Hart’s seat on the Beaver Creek School Board.

Anyone interested in filling the vacancy should send a letter of interest and a resume to Carter. Mail or deliver to Tim Carter, Yavapai County School Superintendent, Yavapai County Education Service Agency, 2970 Centerpointe East, Prescott, AZ 86301. Fax to 928-771-3329 or email tim.carter@yavapai.us.

Carter asks that all applicants include information about themselves, why they would like to serve on the Beaver Creek School Board, as well as their residence and mailing address, email address, and home/work phone numbers. Candidates may also include letters of recommendation or support.

To be eligible, a person must be a registered voter, be a citizen of the United States of America, be at least 18 years of age, possess their civil rights, have continually resided within the school district for at least one year immediately preceding taking office, and they or their spouse cannot be employed by the school district or by a third-party provider.

Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.

Carter will interview candidates at Beaver Creek School on Wednesday, March 11. The appointment should be announced and become effective on Thursday, March 12. The appointment will be valid through Dec. 31.

This seat will also be up for election in the 2020 election cycle. Call 928-925-6560 for more information.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Beaver Creek to swear in new, returning school board members
Appointments aplenty on Verde Valley school boards
Jason Little resigns from Cottonwood-Oak Creek School Board
JoAnne Cook steps down from COC school board
County school superintendent announces opening on Mingus school board

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News