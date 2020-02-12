Betty Hart resigns from Beaver Creek School Board

RIMROCK — Monday, a former educator became a former Beaver Creek School Board member.

Due to medical reasons, Betty Hart has resigned her position on the district governing board. But she will “continue to be available in our community for any educational endeavors,” Hart wrote in her Feb. 10 resignation letter.

With 15 years in the classroom and another 14 years as an administrator, Hart first joined the Beaver Creek School Board in 2016. Karin Ward, the district’s superintendent, said Tuesday that Hart has been a “frontrunner in providing special needs preschool programs in Arizona.”

“This passion has led to unlimited support for our youngest and preschool education here in Beaver Creek,” Ward said. “Most of all, I will miss Betty and my many conversations about educational leadership.”

Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter is now looking for someone to fill Hart’s seat on the Beaver Creek School Board.

Anyone interested in filling the vacancy should send a letter of interest and a resume to Carter. Mail or deliver to Tim Carter, Yavapai County School Superintendent, Yavapai County Education Service Agency, 2970 Centerpointe East, Prescott, AZ 86301. Fax to 928-771-3329 or email tim.carter@yavapai.us.

Carter asks that all applicants include information about themselves, why they would like to serve on the Beaver Creek School Board, as well as their residence and mailing address, email address, and home/work phone numbers. Candidates may also include letters of recommendation or support.

To be eligible, a person must be a registered voter, be a citizen of the United States of America, be at least 18 years of age, possess their civil rights, have continually resided within the school district for at least one year immediately preceding taking office, and they or their spouse cannot be employed by the school district or by a third-party provider.

Deadline to apply is 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 10.

Carter will interview candidates at Beaver Creek School on Wednesday, March 11. The appointment should be announced and become effective on Thursday, March 12. The appointment will be valid through Dec. 31.

This seat will also be up for election in the 2020 election cycle. Call 928-925-6560 for more information.

