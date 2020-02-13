OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Feb. 13
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

5 things to know about Buffalo Soldiers at Fort Verde

The first Buffalo Soldiers troop serving at Fort Verde was Troop I, 10th Cavalry of the Buffalo Soldiers. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

The first Buffalo Soldiers troop serving at Fort Verde was Troop I, 10th Cavalry of the Buffalo Soldiers. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

mugshot photo
By Bill Helm | BillHelm42
Originally Published: February 13, 2020 12:55 p.m.

9 a.m.

The first Buffalo Soldiers troop serving at Fort Verde was Troop I, 10th Cavalry of the Buffalo Soldiers. It was organized in 1866 and came to Fort Verde in 1885, following a distinguished record of military service during the Indian Wars of the Western frontier.

At 9 a.m., a flag raising ceremony and singing of the National Anthem will kick off this year’s event, followed by a welcome and tribute to fallen Buffalo Soldiers at 9:15 a.m.

10 a.m. and noon

Watch an 1860-era baseball game between the Fort Verde Excelsiors and the Prescott Champions on the Fort’s parade grounds.

Players catch the ball with their bare hands, and pitchers lob the ball to the batsmen with an underhand motion. See how similar, and different, baseball was played in 1860.

11 a.m.

Presentation by Chaz Jackson, president and founder of the Arizona chapter of the Buffalo Soldiers Of America Motorcycle Club. With a Master’s Degree in education, Jackson taught in education for 22 years. He says that his group is “just Buffalo Soldiers who prefer motorcycles.”

Buffalo Soldiers will be dressed in period-replica uniforms with equipment issued by the U.S. Army during the 1870s Indian War period. 

Noon

Dutch oven cooks will serve up lunch featuring roasted ham, scalloped potatoes, corn on the cob, and blueberry cobbler. Cost is $10 donation, $5 for children. Suggested donation for Fort Verde volunteers and reenactors is $6.

2 p.m.

Charles Young will talk about the history of the Buffalo Soldier. At 5 p.m., watch the flag lowering ceremony that signifies the end of the Buffalo Soldiers event, which is held each year to honor African American History Month – also known as Black History Month.

The annual Buffalo Soldiers event is from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15 at Fort Verde State Historic Park, located at 125 E. Hollamon St.

Entrance to Fort Verde is $7 for adults, $4 for children ages 7 to 13. Call 928-567-3275 for more information.

If You Go ...

• What: Annual Buffalo Soldiers event

• When: 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15

• Where: Fort Verde State Historic Park, 125 E. Hollamon St., Camp Verde

• How Much: Free to enter

• More Info: 928-567-3275

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Fort Verde to hold 13th Buffalo Soldiers event
Fort Verde celebrates Buffalo Soldiers
Buffalo Soldiers living history event Feb. 16-17
Buffalo Soldiers return to Fort Verde State Park
7 things to know about Buffalo Soldiers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News