Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision

VERDE VALLEY — Thursday afternoon, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a 5-year-old Rimrock girl died from injuries suffered in a head-on collision on Cornville Road.

YCSO spokesman Dwight D'Evelyn said that the family of the girl, the daughter of a 46-year-old Rimrock woman who YCSO said admitted earlier use of pain pills and medical marijuana, decided to take her off of life support Thursday.

D'Evelyn didn't have any information Thursday about the identities or condition of the mother or the driver and lone occupant of the other pickup in the collision, or whether the mother would face any charges.

A YCSO report said at about 4 p.m. Monday, the mother's vehicle allegedly crossed the centerline along Cornville Road and struck a pickup truck head-on. She was heading east in the westbound lane in her 2012 Chevy Suburban on Cornville Road near Kimberly’s Way, less than two miles from I-17, when the collision occurred.

The vehicle she struck was a westbound 2007 Ford F150, driven by a 37-year-old Rimrock man.

The 5-year-old girl was in a normal car seat in the Suburban instead of a child seat and was seriously injured, YCSO said.

The child was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center with CPR underway, stabilized and then flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital with apparent internal bleeding.

Fire personnel from Verde Valley Fire and Copper Canyon Fire had to use hydraulic tools to remove the occupants from both vehicles.

Both drivers were flown to Flagstaff Medical Center in serious condition with multiple injuries.

Witnesses told deputies the Suburban was weaving earlier on Cornville Road, at Page Springs Road in Cornville, and had crossed over the centerline several times.

Deputies located evidence of drug use in the mother's purse, along with medical marijuana prescriptions. Blood test results are pending.

The YCSO Serious Collision Team arrived to take over the investigation, with assistance from Department of Public Safety personnel.