OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Thu, Feb. 13
Weather  48.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
YCSO: Mother admitted to mixing medical marijuana with pain pills

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a 5-year-old Rimrock girl has died of injuries suffered at about 4 p.m. Monday in this collision on Cornville Road, near I-17. Both drivers and the 5-year-old daughter of one driver being taken to hospitals with serious injuries. The mother of the child admitted to first-responders she had mixed medical marijuana with pain pills; no information has been released about whether the mother will be charged with any crimes. YCSO courtesy photo

According to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a 5-year-old Rimrock girl has died of injuries suffered at about 4 p.m. Monday in this collision on Cornville Road, near I-17. Both drivers and the 5-year-old daughter of one driver being taken to hospitals with serious injuries. The mother of the child admitted to first-responders she had mixed medical marijuana with pain pills; no information has been released about whether the mother will be charged with any crimes. YCSO courtesy photo

Originally Published: February 13, 2020 7:39 p.m.

VERDE VALLEY — Thursday afternoon, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a 5-year-old Rimrock girl died from injuries suffered in a head-on collision on Cornville Road.

YCSO spokesman Dwight D'Evelyn said that the family of the girl, the daughter of a 46-year-old Rimrock woman who YCSO said admitted earlier use of pain pills and medical marijuana, decided to take her off of life support Thursday.

D'Evelyn didn't have any information Thursday about the identities or condition of the mother or the driver and lone occupant of the other pickup in the collision, or whether the mother would face any charges.

A YCSO report said at about 4 p.m. Monday, the mother's vehicle allegedly crossed the centerline along Cornville Road and struck a pickup truck head-on. She was heading east in the westbound lane in her 2012 Chevy Suburban on Cornville Road near Kimberly’s Way, less than two miles from I-17, when the collision occurred.

The vehicle she struck was a westbound 2007 Ford F150, driven by a 37-year-old Rimrock man.

The 5-year-old girl was in a normal car seat in the Suburban instead of a child seat and was seriously injured, YCSO said.

The child was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center with CPR underway, stabilized and then flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital with apparent internal bleeding.

Fire personnel from Verde Valley Fire and Copper Canyon Fire had to use hydraulic tools to remove the occupants from both vehicles.

Both drivers were flown to Flagstaff Medical Center in serious condition with multiple injuries.

Witnesses told deputies the Suburban was weaving earlier on Cornville Road, at Page Springs Road in Cornville, and had crossed over the centerline several times.

Deputies located evidence of drug use in the mother's purse, along with medical marijuana prescriptions. Blood test results are pending.

The YCSO Serious Collision Team arrived to take over the investigation, with assistance from Department of Public Safety personnel.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
Head-on collision sends 3 to hospital
Gilbert bicyclist dies in Cornville collision
UPDATE: Father of twins dies from injuries in Cornville Road crash
Rimrock motorcyclist killed in crash on Cornville Road

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News