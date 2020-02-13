Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
YCSO: Mother admitted to mixing medical marijuana with pain pills
VERDE VALLEY — Thursday afternoon, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, a 5-year-old Rimrock girl died from injuries suffered in a head-on collision on Cornville Road.
YCSO spokesman Dwight D'Evelyn said that the family of the girl, the daughter of a 46-year-old Rimrock woman who YCSO said admitted earlier use of pain pills and medical marijuana, decided to take her off of life support Thursday.
D'Evelyn didn't have any information Thursday about the identities or condition of the mother or the driver and lone occupant of the other pickup in the collision, or whether the mother would face any charges.
A YCSO report said at about 4 p.m. Monday, the mother's vehicle allegedly crossed the centerline along Cornville Road and struck a pickup truck head-on. She was heading east in the westbound lane in her 2012 Chevy Suburban on Cornville Road near Kimberly’s Way, less than two miles from I-17, when the collision occurred.
The vehicle she struck was a westbound 2007 Ford F150, driven by a 37-year-old Rimrock man.
The 5-year-old girl was in a normal car seat in the Suburban instead of a child seat and was seriously injured, YCSO said.
The child was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center with CPR underway, stabilized and then flown to Phoenix Children’s Hospital with apparent internal bleeding.
Fire personnel from Verde Valley Fire and Copper Canyon Fire had to use hydraulic tools to remove the occupants from both vehicles.
Both drivers were flown to Flagstaff Medical Center in serious condition with multiple injuries.
Witnesses told deputies the Suburban was weaving earlier on Cornville Road, at Page Springs Road in Cornville, and had crossed over the centerline several times.
Deputies located evidence of drug use in the mother's purse, along with medical marijuana prescriptions. Blood test results are pending.
The YCSO Serious Collision Team arrived to take over the investigation, with assistance from Department of Public Safety personnel.
- Two adults, 5-year-old injured in Cornville collision
- At ease: Despite national backlash, many support appearance of Pat Tillman statue in NFL ad
- Woman convicted of fraud of special-needs adults arrested in Texas
- New Spring Creek Ranch plan: 1,000 fewer homes
- Woman picked up on warrant; meth found
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- Man accused of threats at VOC bank not competent to face charges
- Cultural Park amphitheater set to become a part of history
- Mingus baseball inducting Young, Vocca into hall of fame
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach arrested for alleged sex crimes
- Two adults, 5-year-old injured in Cornville collision
- Cottonwood man arrested for sex crime for second time in one week
- Two arrested, one at large in Speedway robbery
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- Former Sedona woman pleads guilty in sex exploitation case
- Woman picked up on warrant; meth found
- Cottonwood Council approves sale of property for Marriott
- UPDATE: Man killed in Sedona officer-involved shooting
- Cottonwood to consider ‘tiny homes’ ordinance
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: