Letter: Affordable, quality health care should not be a political football
Editor:
We now live in a country where our elected representatives are unwilling to compromise on basic issues which are important to every American, such as health care.
The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (PPACA), enacted in 2010, is a United States federal statute designed to provide quality health insurance to average Americans.
Due to this law, by 2016, the uninsured share of the U.S. population had roughly halved, with estimates ranging from 20 to 24 million additional people covered. Between 2008 and 2016, the number of uninsured American children dropped from 7.6 million to 3.6 million.
According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a majority of Americans consider aspects of the PPACA to be ‘very important’.
For example, regardless of political persuasion, 72% of Americans believe that insurance coverage should not be denied for pre-existing medical conditions; and 71% believe that insurance coverage should not be denied to pregnant women.
But congressional Republicans refuse to accept the law and have attempted to repeal it at least 70 times. Right-wing pundits argue that the PPACA is unconstitutional.
Donald Trump campaigned on repealing and replacing the PPACA. Elected in November 2016, he found himself with Republican majorities in both the House and the Senate. But alas, the PPACA was not repealed or replaced. Instead Mr. Trump has signed executive orders that seek to undermine and kill the PPACA.
Since Mr. Trump signed his first executive order in January 2017, 400,000 American children have lost health insurance coverage. In Arizona alone, 14,000 children have lost their health insurance. Maricopa county now has the third highest rate of uninsured children in our nation.
Affordable, quality health care should not be a political football. We all need and deserve quality health care - especially our young ones.
Peter Nelson
Yavapai County
- Two adults, 5-year-old injured in Cornville collision
- Woman picked up on warrant; meth found
- At ease: Despite national backlash, many support appearance of Pat Tillman statue in NFL ad
- Cultural Park amphitheater set to become a part of history
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- Woman convicted of fraud of special-needs adults arrested in Texas
- New Spring Creek Ranch plan: 1,000 fewer homes
- Registered sex offender accused of masturbating in front of home
- Yavapai declared ‘Second Amendment Sanctuary County’
- Man accused of threats at VOC bank not competent to face charges
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach arrested for alleged sex crimes
- Two adults, 5-year-old injured in Cornville collision
- Cottonwood man arrested for sex crime for second time in one week
- Two arrested, one at large in Speedway robbery
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- Former Sedona woman pleads guilty in sex exploitation case
- Woman picked up on warrant; meth found
- Cottonwood Council approves sale of property for Marriott
- 49-year-old man arrested on child sex charges
- UPDATE: Man killed in Sedona officer-involved shooting
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: