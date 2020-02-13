OFFERS
Thu, Feb. 13
Obituary: Larry Bill Golden, 1943-2020

Originally Published: February 13, 2020 11:15 a.m.

Larry Bill Golden, age 76, was born September 18, 1943 and passed away on February 6, 2020.

Arrangements entrusted to Bueler Funeral Home of Camp Verde, Arizona.

Information provided by survivors.

