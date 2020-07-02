OFFERS
Thu, Feb. 13
Weather  54.0° weather icon
Obituary: Ray Sealing, 12/28/1932 - 2/07/2020

Originally Published: February 13, 2020 11:55 a.m.

Remembering a Camp Verde legend, Ray Sealing, age 87, passed peacefully from this life survived by his wife, Sandy and his 3 daughters, Cindy, Adina and Jenny; 3 step children, 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

His passion for the community, a long-time musician, who warmed hearts of many. Served as an Air Force Veteran and was President Greater Arizona Country Western Swing Association. Also the Arizona Music Hall of Fame.

A celebration of Life was held at the Thanks a Latte in Camp Verde on Monday, Feb 10th 2020. Genesis 3:19, “And to Dust you shall return.”

Information provided by survivors.

