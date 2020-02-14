Chamber Music Sedona presents world-renowned Aizuri String Quartet

Friday, Feb. 21, the award-winning Aizuri String Quartet will dazzle Chamber Music Sedona audiences with the “Blueprint” concert.

Held at 7 p.m. at the Sedona Performing Arts Center, Blueprint will feature an exhilarating program of works ranging from Carlo Gesualdo’s haunting 16th-century madrigals to Jean Sibelius’s intoxicating “Voces Intimae” to the concert’s namesake: the signature piece from the Aizuri Quartet’s 2019 Grammy-nominated album, Blueprinting.

The Aizuri Quartet’s debut album, Blueprinting, features new works written exclusively for the Quartet by five of today’s most acclaimed American composers, including Lembit Beecher, Yevgeniy Sharlat, Gabriella Smith and Paul Wiancko.

“Blueprint,” the album’s signature piece, is the work of Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw, who described it as a harmonic reduction of Beethoven’s string quartet Op. 18 No. 6 that serves as a musical dialogue between the Aizuri Quartet, Beethoven and Haydn. Blueprinting was released by New Amsterdam Records and has garnered significant praise from critics in addition to being nominated for a 2019 Grammy Award.

At the Feb. 21 concert, the Aizuri Quartet will take audiences on an enchanting musical journey across the centuries.

In addition to “Blueprint,” “Voces Intimae” and Gesualdo’s madrigals, the Quartet will perform “Columba Aspexit,” Hildegard von Bingen’s 12th-century sequence in honor of St. Maximinus, Haydn’s Op. 64 No. 2 and Dvoak’s “Cypresses.”

General admission tickets for the concert are $40 for adults and $10 for students aged 13-21 with ID.

Admission is free for children 12 and under. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://chambermusicsedona.org/2020-aizuri-string-quartet/.

Sedona Performing Arts Center, 995 Upper Red Rock Loop Road, Sedona.