Cottonwood Main Stage presents Fayuca and Desert Fish

Saturday, Feb. 22, Main Stage presents a double-billed show from two of Arizona’s best bands, Fayuca and Desert Fish, starting at 8 p.m.



Phoenix based Fayuca is a Reggae-Rock/ Latino group formed in 2004 by founding member, Gabo. Their sound shifts through genres while blending modern-reggae melodies with Latin percussion, tied seamlessly by razor guitar riffs and progressive rock breakdowns.

Their music has been featured on MTV, Univision, FOX Sports and other popular TV networks. Currently backed by bass player, Mario Sepulveda, trumpet player, Danny Torgersen, and drummer, Arturo Sosa, the four-piece has become an international touring act.

They have shared the stage with leaders in their genre like Molotov, 311, The Roots, Cultura Profetica, Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome, Damien Marley, Gondwana, Dread Mar I and many more. Formed in 2011, Desert Fish, is a rock/reggae/alternative band based out of Tucson.

The diverse background of each member of this desert dwelling quartet combine to create an electric sound that echoes the spirit of island reggae mixed with the distorted guitars and loud drums of modern stadium rock. Presale tickets are $7 at eventbrite.com until 2/21 or $10 at the door on the day of the show. This is a 21 and over show.



Friday, Feb. 21, Main Stage and DJ ill.Ego present the Verde Valley’s own Mardi Gras dance party and celebration. There will be special prizes for the first 50 people through the door and drink specials all night long. DJ ill.Ego will fill the night full of tunes from old school, R&B, hip hop, Latin and everything in between.



Music starts at 9 p.m., so get ready to laissez les bon temps rouler or let the good times roll. There is no cover for this 21 and over event.

Main Stage has a series of nightly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature a Nightclub Two-Step dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with hostess Christa Cave at 8 p.m.

Tuesdays are featuring a Salsa dance class with Dana De Luz at 6:30 p.m. and then karaoke with Andrew Benassi starting at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with hostesses, Penny Smith and Rebecca Riffel. Attendees play for cash and prizes starting at 7 p.m. Thursday nights starting at 7:30 p.m. is Pub Trivia with Brett and Candy. Every fourth Thursday of the month, Pub Trivia is replaced by Beer School starting at 7 p.m.

Main Stage is located at 1 S. Main St. in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.