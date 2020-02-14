Goldenstein Kicks Off Lunch with an Artist Series at L’Auberge

This February, Goldenstein Art at L’Auberge launches a new series that brings artists and the people interested in their work closer together: Lunch With An Artist. The first in this scintillating new series kicks off on Thursday, February 20th, from 12-2pm. Featuring well known pointillist painter, sculptor, jewelry designer and philosopher Shey Khandro and L’Auberge Art Curator Linda Goldenstein who will share insights about Sedona’s extraordinary art history and current art scene.

“We are very excited to start our February series of events at L’Auberge,” says Linda Goldenstein, “Guests may join us at the table and enjoy conversation and visit with the artists, see new works and ask questions about their pieces and inspiration while enjoying delicious food at Cress on Oak Creek.”

Space is limited and guests are encouraged to call Goldenstein Gallery directly at 928-204-1765 to make their reservation for the February 20th Lunch with an Artist inaugural event. The cost of Lunch With An Artist is individually priced as guests will make their own selections from L’Auberge’s extensive menu and pay at the event. L’Auberge is located at 301 L’Auberge Lane in Sedona.

Shey Khandro inspires the hearts and minds of others through her paintings, sculpture and Intentional Jewelry. She paints using pointillism, tiny dots of color that create vibrant imagery; each stroke of the brush holds a prayer of compassion. She sees her work as an invitation and says “The power to uplift our world and all the people in it lies in the palm of our hands. Like the power found in a single atom, the ability to create great change can be found in the smallest of acts.” Shey will also be painting as Artist in Residence at L’Auberge 11am-2pm February 13, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 & 29.

In 2015 Goldenstein Gallery owner Linda Goldenstein was named Art Curator of the acclaimed L’Auberge de Sedona resort and for the past five years the renowned resort and Goldenstein have partnered in creating an unprecedented series of art experiences for guests and visitors.

These experiences include life size and monumental sculpture and changing painting exhibits throughout the entire property, a vibrant Artists in Residence program where artists paint and sculpt, weekly painting classes, walking art tours on property and other special events. Featuring many diverse facets, the program has allowed L’Auberge guests and visitors to not only experience beautiful, local art, but also interact with the artists while in the natural beauty of the resort along Oak Creek.



Although Linda and the Gallery have worked with hundreds of artists including respected museums & community exhibitions, the award winning gallery now focuses on 50 fine local and regional artists. They have been named Best Gallery in Sedona for 12 years running and recently USA Today’s 10 Best named them the number 1 place to shop in Sedona. Please visit GoldensteinArt.com, find them on Facebook and Instagram or call 928-204-1765 for information on artists, artwork, Satellite Exhibits, Artists in Residence and Lunch with an Artist calendars. Goldenstein is known for its diversity of world-renowned local and regional artists in all media and styles.