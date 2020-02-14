Illuminate Festival premiere of HeartMath Experience Feb. 23 at Hilton Sedona Resort
The Illuminate Film Festival presents the festival world premiere of The HeartMath Experience, a unique and educational conscious interactive film about the science behind the heart’s intelligence.
The event, which will include a live healing experience connecting to the heart’s natural wisdom, will take place on Sunday, Feb. 23 at the Hilton Sedona Resort from 6:30 to 9 pm.
Live speakers will include Dr. Deborah Rozman, co-CEO, bestselling author and President of HeartMath; Howard Martin, international speaker, Executive Vice President of HeartMath and bestselling author of The HeartMath Solution; and Gregg Braden, five-time New York Times bestselling author and internationally renowned scientist and visionary.
The heart is an intelligent system that actually sends more signals to the brain than the brain sends to the heart, and produces an electromagnetic field that helps to synchronize the entire body.
HeartMath has helped to create 26 years of research with over 300 independent peer-reviewed studies on heart intelligence and has created useful tools and techniques to help improve stress reduction, well-being and heart coherence.
Extensive six-week scientific studies have shown that after using these methodologies, there was a 24% improvement in the ability to focus, 30% improvement in sleep, 38% improvement in calmness, 46% drop in anxiety, 48% drop in fatigue and 56% drop in depression. All of these results came from the HeartMath techniques presented in the film.
Additionally, other electrophysiological studies and scientific data show that the heart has a direct correlation with intuition. In fact, the heart has 40,000 neurons that lend itself to what’s called the “little brain”.
This little “heart brain” gives the heart the ability to make decisions, process information, sense and even have the ability to learn and store memory.
The HeartMath Experience will further explain the healing abilities in the heart and help viewers move from depletion to renewal, separation to connection, and mind to heart.
This 90-minute documentary-course hybrid will help everyone rediscover their highest potential and best self. Attendees will learn how to reconnect to their heart and its innate wisdom, shift heart coherence in the world and help create a planet that honors heart intelligence.
The speakers will facilitate HeartMath techniques throughout the evening, participate in a live Q&A, and lead a ground-breaking post-screening exercise to get real-time audience heart/brain coherence results.
Gaia, the world’s largest resource for consciousness expanding videos, will be the official presenting sponsor of the ILLUMINATE premiere event. Producing sponsors include Stellar Productions, Sedona Chamber of Commerce, Amanda Romania LLC and Dr. Shaida Sina of Breakthrough Medicine.
The premiere of The HeartMath Experience will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, 6:30-9 p.m., at the Hilton Sedona Resort, 90 Ridge Trail Drive, in connection with the Self-Empowered Wisdom conference, Feb. 20-24.
The premiere is not included in the conference pass.
Through Feb. 21, 50% off screening tickets for Sedona locals. Details and $15 tickets available at illuminatefilmfestival.com/sedona-tickets.
