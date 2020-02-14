Julie Bernstein Engelmann presents El Valle Artist Association February Workshop

El Valle Artist Association will present an abstract workshop featuring Julie Bernstein Engelmann, Feb. 29, at the Pine Shadows Clubhouse, 2050 W State Route 89A, Cottonwood.

The workshop is scheduled 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All levels are welcome. Cost for members is $55 and non-members $65.

What you will learn:

Julie’s layering technique gives you a powerful foundation for painting deep and luscious abstracts. You’ll be guided to enter the painting process naturally, ease into your own personal marks and forms, and weave beautiful depth and complexity.

Julie will demonstrate how to find the story in the “beautiful mess” and bring it out by enhancing its drama and visual flow.

You’ll leave with an acrylic painting that embodies three vital keys to successful abstract painting: meaning, naturalness, and spatial depth and flow.

Along the way, you’ll gain discernment and come to understand abstract painting more fully.

About the Artist Instructor:

Julie creates dramatic abstract art that speaks to the heart and spirit. She is passionate about teaching three vital qualities of powerful abstract painting: meaning, naturalness, and spatial depth and amp; flow.

Julie holds an MFA from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a BA from Barnard College in New York City, where she studied with first-generation abstract expressionist Milton Resnick.

Julie’s luscious artworks have won many awards and were featured in a retrospective solo exhibition at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Pennsylvania.

Julie teaches on the faculty of the Sedona Arts Center School of the Arts.

Bring your acrylic paints, brushes, 18X24 heavy paper, paper towels, a tarp for the floor, And a packed lunch and a favorite beverage.