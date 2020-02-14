OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Fri, Feb. 14
Weather  45.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Mingus girls soccer opens state tournament Saturday afternoon at home

Marli Urueta (11). VVN/James Kelley

Marli Urueta (11). VVN/James Kelley

mugshot photo
By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: February 14, 2020 8:44 p.m.

Mingus Union girls soccer’s state tournament details have been revealed.

The No. 5 Marauders (10-2, 4-2 Grand Canyon) will host No. 12 Phoenix Thunderbird (10-2, 5-0 Skyline) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the first round of the state tournament.

Thunderbird lost to both teams the Marauders fell to, 3-2 to No. 3 Flagstaff and 6-2 to No. 1 Prescott.

The winner faces either No. 4 Tucson Catalina Foothills or No. 13 Chandler Seton Catholic Prep in the quarterfinals on Tuesday hosted by the team with the better seed.

Mingus Union beat Seton 1-0 at home on Jan. 7.

The Grand Canyon ended the regular season with three top five teams and six of the seven Grand Canyon teams made the postseason, with four making it to the state tournament proper.

In the first round, No. 3 Flagstaff hosts No. 14 Yuma Gila Ridge and No. 1 Prescott hosts 16th seeded Mohave. In the play-in, No. 17 Lee Williams lost 4-1 to Gila Ridge, No. 20 Bradshaw Mountain lost 2-0 to Seton and No. 19 ranked Mohave beat No. 14 Lake Havasu 5-3.

The bracket can be found here

https://www.azpreps365.com/brackets/soccer-winter-girls/4a/843-2020-aia-girls-winter-soccer-4a-state-championship

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mingus girls soccer earns top eight seed, home playoff game
Mingus football debuts at No. 17 in AIA rankings
Mingus Union girls soccer debuts at No. 6 in state rankings
Mingus Union softball earns top eight seed in state tourney
First AIA 2019-20 winter soccer rankings released, Mingus girls fifth

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News