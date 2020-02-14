Mingus girls soccer opens state tournament Saturday afternoon at home
Mingus Union girls soccer’s state tournament details have been revealed.
The No. 5 Marauders (10-2, 4-2 Grand Canyon) will host No. 12 Phoenix Thunderbird (10-2, 5-0 Skyline) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in the first round of the state tournament.
Thunderbird lost to both teams the Marauders fell to, 3-2 to No. 3 Flagstaff and 6-2 to No. 1 Prescott.
The winner faces either No. 4 Tucson Catalina Foothills or No. 13 Chandler Seton Catholic Prep in the quarterfinals on Tuesday hosted by the team with the better seed.
Mingus Union beat Seton 1-0 at home on Jan. 7.
The Grand Canyon ended the regular season with three top five teams and six of the seven Grand Canyon teams made the postseason, with four making it to the state tournament proper.
In the first round, No. 3 Flagstaff hosts No. 14 Yuma Gila Ridge and No. 1 Prescott hosts 16th seeded Mohave. In the play-in, No. 17 Lee Williams lost 4-1 to Gila Ridge, No. 20 Bradshaw Mountain lost 2-0 to Seton and No. 19 ranked Mohave beat No. 14 Lake Havasu 5-3.
The bracket can be found here
https://www.azpreps365.com/brackets/soccer-winter-girls/4a/843-2020-aia-girls-winter-soccer-4a-state-championship
