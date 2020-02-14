Music & more every night at Vino Di Sedona

Musician: Saffire

Date: Friday, Feb. 21

Time: 7-10 p.m.

Authentic rock ‘n roll by Sedona’s best trio, Saffire. Saffire is a straight-up quality Rock ‘n Roll, with a wide and far-reaching repertoire. Their sound is authentic and driving; featuring complex rhythms, soulful melodies and spirited grooves. Headed by life long musician Gina Machovina, who brings a mesmerizing quality to the forefront as well as an edgy and artistic set of original tunes. Terry Brennan on percussion is a forceful and dynamic player. Al Hinojoza, bassist, completes this trio.

Musician: Christy Fisher

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 19

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Location: Vino Di Sedona, 2575 W 89A

Description: Acoustic pop and rock lay the foundation with a bit of bluegrass thrown in for good measure. Jerome musician Christy Fisher (vocals, ukulele, keyboard) will be leading a fun blend of acoustic pop and rock covers and original songs by (vocals, ukulele, keyboard). For more information visit www.christyfisher.com.

Musician: Open Mic

hosted by Dan Rice

Date: Thursday, Feb. 20

Time: 6-10 p.m.

Dan Rice hosts Sedona’s best Open Mic, every Thursday night. Open Mic is an opportunity to hear professional musicians along with new musicians hoping to break into the music scene, all on the same night. Each musician is allotted time to play, and musicians and audience members get to hear different musicians performing a variety of genres; all music styles are welcome. Musicians are encouraged to arrive early.

Musician: Robin Bryer

Date: Friday, Feb. 21

Time: 3:30-6 p.m.

Guitar by Robin Bryer. Robin is the owner of the Predator Zip Line (located at Out of Africa) and is also an up and coming Sedona musician. Robin has always loved music and playing guitar. His hobby is becoming more of a passion, and he’s been performing in Sedona music venues. Robin plays guitar and sings at Vino Di Sedona almost every Friday afternoon.

Musician: Wine Tasting w/ music by Robin Bryer

Date: Saturday, Feb. 22

Time: 3:30-6 p.m.

Robin Bryer is back for a second afternoon this weekend with his beautiful finger-style guitar songs to accompany wine tasting.

Musician: J.C. (Jack Couchman)

Date: Saturday, Feb. 22

Time: 7-10 p.m.

“Give me a stage and I will give you a show,” says singer-songwriter, and guitarist, JC (Jack Couchman). JC’s music career began in 1974 when he toured the US with original rock n’ roll bands like Black Mariah. JC went solo in 2009, prior to that he was lead guitarist and back up vocals. JC shines as a solo artist, he’s developed a unique musical style, and he is a natural when it comes to writing lyrics.

Musician: Folky Joe

Date: Sunday, Feb. 23

Time: 6-9 p.m.

This show will be Folky Joe’s premier in Sedona. Aka Joe Feldman, Folky Joe is a Phoenix based musician who plays a mix of folk and country music.

Musician: Randy J

Date: Monday, Feb. 24

Time: 6-9 p.m.

Randy is the lead singer and guitarist of the band the Tarantulas and he is know for his 50’s and 60’s style surf guitar. Born in Orlando, FL, Randy J moved to Los Angels in 1987 and shortly thereafter began composing music for film trailers and TV spots. After six years there, he moved back to Orlando and formed the surf band The Tarantulas in 1995. In early 2000, Randy J relocated to Arizona where he records and performs as a solo artist, and with The Tarantulas. Currently Randy splits time between Sedona and Orlando.

Musician: Sinatra Night

with Bobby Myhre

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 25

Time: 6-9 PM

Enjoy the songs of Frank Sinatra performed by Bobby Myhre at Vino Di Sedona on Tues, Sept 24, 6-9 PM. “When Bobby sings, he sounds like a young Frank Sinatra, and is one of the best singers I heard or hired” said AZ and CA nightclub owner Keya Tehrani. Bobby is a singer of classic pop and jazz standards. Whether in a silky smooth ballad voice, or a hard driving swing tempo, Bobby has a repertoire of 300 songs including Cole Porter, Nat King Cole, Tony Bennett, Irving Berlin, and of course, Frank Sinatra.