Only 200 spaces left for Verde River Runoff

Friends of the Verde River presents the eighth annual Verde River Runoff, Saturday, March 21 in Camp Verde.

The five-mile fun float and 10-mile kayak, canoe and stand-up boarder race draws novice and seasoned paddlers alike.

Participants can select from multiple entry categories to challenge themselves. This engages every type of boater with trained safety personnel stationed at hazard locations.



The races are a family-friendly celebration of nature and boating during prime spring runoff season for river running in the Verde Valley. The river winds through public lands set against the picturesque white gypsum cliffs of Camp Verde.

The 10-mile race starts at the river’s White Bridge access point, the five-mile fun float at the Clear Creek access point. Both races end at Beasley Flat. The river has a nice current with Class I-II rapids making this an adventure for all.

After the race, join Friends for the after-party and awards ceremony held in conjunction with the Spring Heritage Pecan and Wine Festival.

Friends will pull the winning ticket for the Run the Verde River Raffle at the festival. You can purchase raffle tickets online until 5 p.m. March 20 and in person at the Festival until 2 p.m., unless all 500 tickets have been sold.

Both Verde River Runoff and the Run the Verde River Raffle support Friends of the Verde River and outdoor recreation in the Verde Valley.

Registration fees are $25 for the five-mile Fun Float, $50 for the 10-mile race. Online registration opens on Feb. 14. The event is limited to 200 registrants. Visit verderiver.org/verde-river-runoff to register or to purchase raffle tickets,

Arrive at 7 a.m. to complete in one of the two races, events are from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more information, call Jeri Higgins for registration at 928-282-2202 or email registrar@verderiver.org; or call Event Coordinator Laura Jones at 928-451-6860 or email lauraj@verderiver.org.