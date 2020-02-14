Pam Taylor to present ‘From Decisive Moment to Creative Photography’

Professional photographer Pam Taylor will present at the meeting of the Sedona Camera Club starting at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the Christ Lutheran Church, 25 Chapel Road, Sedona.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Pam Taylor is a much-published, well-travelled freelance editorial photographer who today focuses on photography as a creative art.

She will kickoff the meeting by highlighting her photographic odyssey beginning as a young, untrained photojournalist documenting international conflict in Central America.

For decades, she lived and travelled overseas to publish her work in newspapers, magazines, as well as books. Closer to home she produced numerous social justice videos, as well as promotional videos for artists.

Several years ago she rejected documentary style to explore more artistic ways of shooting. She now plays with less traditional equipment such as infra red and underwater cameras, as well as artistic lenses.

In rebellion against the photojournalism ethic of not altering a photograph, she now enjoys enhancing images using Photoshop and other digital programs.

After a break, Taylor will delve into an in-depth exploration of creativity. She will talk about what creativity is, inspiration, and challenges. She’ll go over the craft of creative options while taking photos. And she’ll look at ways to playfully develop inspiration and vision.

Taylor will take us behind the scenes on several photo shoots to show her process. Also, she will deconstruct post-processing several photos to illustrate how she enhances or creates new images.

The effect is an inspirational rally cry for photographers to try new experiences and ways of shooting. www.pamtaylormultimedia.com.

Presentations, hosted by the Sedona Camera Club, are free.

Local photographers are encouraged to join to support bringing high-quality speakers to promote interest in photography and develop photographic skills.

Guests may attend two meetings prior to joining. Membership in the Sedona Camera Club is $35.

For more information on the Sedona Camera Club, go to www.sedonacameraclub.org.