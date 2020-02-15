Adoption Spotlight: Martina
Originally Published: February 15, 2020 1:19 p.m.
These are Arizona’s children: Martina is a kind-hearted girl who loves music and dancing, especially the Macarena. She loves spending time outside playing softball and soccer. Her favorite subject in school is physical education because it gives her opportunity to be active. Martina would love a forever family that has brothers or sisters to play with. Get to know her and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
