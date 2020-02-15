OFFERS
Sat, Feb. 15
Another wreck at 260 and Del Rio

An two-vehicle collision at the intersection of State Route 260 and Del Rio Drive occurred at about 4:35 p.m. Friday, slowing traffic heading into Cottonwood. One person was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: February 15, 2020 11:54 a.m.

An two-vehicle collision at the intersection of State Route 260 and Del Rio Drive occurred at about 4:35 p.m. Friday, slowing traffic heading into Cottonwood.

One person was taken to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

