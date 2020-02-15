Camp Verde basketball teams earn top seven seeds, skip play-in
Originally Published: February 15, 2020 9:57 p.m.
Both Camp Verde High basketball teams earned top seeds and will get to skip the play-in.
The No. 1 girls team (26-2, 12-0 Central) and No. 7 (23-4, 11-1 Central) both remained in the top eight of the rankings the AIA announced Saturday. The teams ranked ninth through 24 compete in the play-in.
Last year the No. 11 boys were upset in the play-in by No. 22 Gilbert Classical in the play-in at home, 76-72.
The Cowboys will open the state tournament on Friday at Prescott area site. The brackets will be announced next week.
