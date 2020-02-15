Camp Verde girls hoops wins region with sweep of No. 5 Valley Lutheran

Camp Verde High girls basketball ended the regular season perfect and clinched the Central Region championship on Friday night.

The No. 1 Cowboys (26-2, 12-0 Central) beat No. 5 Valley Lutheran 61-46 on the road to win their 21st game in a row. Camp Verde finished with an 18-0 regular season record (tournament games don’t count in the rankings) and have also won 21 of their last 22 games.

Still, Valley Lutheran only lost the two region games to Camp Verde so the Valentine’s Day date was the de facto region championship.

The Cowboys held Valley Lutheran, who averages 55.3 points a game, to seven points int he second quarter and nine in the third.

On Tuesday night at No. 20 Glendale Prep, the Cowboys won 44-40.

Camp Verde opens the state tournament on Friday at a site in the Prescott area.

Camp Verde boys basketball wins region

Camp Verde High boys basketball rebounded on Friday to win the Central Region championship.

The No. 7 Cowboys (23-4, 11-1 Central) beat No. 40 Valley Lutheran 77-28 on Friday night on the road.

Sophomore point guard Cristoph Castro led the way with 18 points. Senior center C.J. Bast scored 12 and sophomore guard/forward Chino Salas-Zorrilla had 10.

Salas-Zorrilla had five steals and senior shooting guard Jason Collier had 10 rebounds.

The victory won the Central Region for the Cowboys as they finished tied 11-1 with Glendale Prep but won the tie breaker due to their 12-1 2A record.

On Tuesday the Cowboys lost 64-27 at No. 4 Glendale Prep. On Jan. 31 in Camp Verde, CV beat GP 85-58.

Camp Verde opens the state tournament on Friday at a site in the Prescott area.

Beaver Creek girls hoops wins Verde Valley League Tournament

Beaver Creek girls basketball capped the regular season by winning the Verde Valley League Tournament.

The Bobcats (14-2) averaged 40 points a game. Beaver Creek hosted the tournament and Sedona finished second and Mountain View Prep third.

The Bobcats had five players earn all-tournament team honors led by Makela Martinez won Defensive MVP and Felicia Valenzuela was Offensive MVP. Marisol Salas-Zorrilla and Anahi Ruiz were first team all-tournament. Sandra Sanchez-Oviedo was second team.

Beaver Creek’s coaches, Micca Martinez and Jesica Richardson said “We would like to thank all the volunteers who helped to make the tournament a success.”

Mingus boys soccer barely misses postseason

Mingus Union boys soccer season came to an end on Tuesday as they just missed out on the postseason.

The AIA announced the 4A state play-in games and the Marauders narrowly missed out.

Mingus Union (5-5-2, 1-3-2 Grand Canyon) rose up to No. 25 in the final rankings but the play-in features teams ranked ninth to No. 24.

Casa Grande got the final spot.

Mingus boys basketball falls at Lee Williams

Mingus Union boys basketball lost their ninth game in a row in their season finale.

The No. 45 Marauders (4-23, 1-11 Grand Canyon) lost 59-37 at No. 22 Lee Williams on Tuesday night.

Marauder girls hoops end season winless

Mingus Union girls basketball dropped their season finale.

The No. 45 Marauders (0-21, 0-12 Grand Canyon) lost 51-28 at No. 26 Lee Williams on Tuesday night.