OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Feb. 15
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Clarkdale to oversee several street projects over next two months
Broadway, east of downtown, to be impacted

Broadway, the route that takes much traffic between Clarkdale and Old Town Cottonwood, is scheduled to be one of several streets repaired or reworked in over the next two months. VVN photo/Jason W. Brooks

Broadway, the route that takes much traffic between Clarkdale and Old Town Cottonwood, is scheduled to be one of several streets repaired or reworked in over the next two months. VVN photo/Jason W. Brooks

mugshot photo
By Jason W. Brooks
Originally Published: February 15, 2020 1:21 p.m.

CLARKDALE — The Town of Clarkdale is finally getting a major street improvement.

At its Feb. 11 meeting, the Clarkdale Council unanimously approved a grant-matching arrangement with the Arizona Department of Transportation, where the town will be on the hook for no more than about $840,000 and the ADOT will pick up more than $560,000.

There is a contingency fund of about $120,000. The town has identified three main roads for major work.

The most intrusive portion of the work will include work along Broadway, from its intersection with Main Street, downhill for about three-quarters of a mile to near the entrance of the Rain Springs RV Resort.

Main Street runs through downtown and then cuts east into lower Clarkdale, while the main roadway running down toward Cottonwood is Broadway. The short section from the Rain Springs RV Resort to the Clarkdale-Cottonwood line will be repaved at a later date.

Hazine said the short stretch of Broadway that has had a speed limit of 45 mph for years will likely be reduced to 35.

Public Works Director Maher Hazine said Clarkdale will be able to partner with Cactus Asphalt, based in Tolleson, which happens to have crews working on Camp Verde and Sedona projects at this time.

There is a cost savings to Clarkdale in mobilization cost to have Cactus Asphalt complete the work while workers are already in the Verde Valley, Hazine said.

The Broadway project will include the road surface, adding bike lanes, per one of the Council’s strategic goals; along with cubs on both sides, a sidewalk along the northeast side and necessary drainage work. Hazine said work along Broadway could start as early as late last week, Feb. 13, and would run through about mid-April.

Main Street, through downtown to Cement Plant Road, along with Clarkdale Parkway, from Sunset Boulevard to State Route 89A and Old Jerome Highway from 89A to the city limit are also included in the cost.

Hazine said there are limits to how many personnel Cactus Asphalt can devote to the projects, so Clarkdale will see work happen for a few consecutive days in each spot, rather than have four streets under construction at the same time.

Vice Mayor Richard Dehnert pointed out there are community events happening that would be affected by any of the work, especially along Main Street through downtown, including the March 14 Clarkdale Car Show and Chili Cookoff.

Hazine said he would ensure crews were aware of such events, which tend to be on weekends, and the work will be done during weekdays during daylight hours. Parking will not be impacted. Crack sealing of the three projects not along Broadway will be one-day projects.

Hazine said the project costs will come out from Arizona Highway User Revenue Fund and vehicle license use distribution dollars, in which Clarkdale has amassed about $1.2 million over the past few years.

Dehnert asked if Freeport McMoRan will pick up any of the cost, considering its trucks use town streets. Hazine said negotiations have and will remain ongoing, and while it would be ideal to get a check from that company up front, taking advantage of Cactus Asphalt being in the area this winter is a cost savings that takes priority.

In other business at the Feb. 11 meeting, the Council accepted its annual independent auditor’s report and approved an $18,000 contract with a Utah firm for a list of sidewalk repairs.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Clarkdale: three top-priority streets to be repaired in spring
Clarkdale to address sidewalk repair
Clarkdale to examine reclaimed water, utility possibilities along 89A
Construction ahead<br><i>Downtown Clarkdale gets a new look</i>
Slow down, new speed limit at Old Town entrance from Clarkdale

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News