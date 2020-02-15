Clarkdale to oversee several street projects over next two months

CLARKDALE — The Town of Clarkdale is finally getting a major street improvement.

At its Feb. 11 meeting, the Clarkdale Council unanimously approved a grant-matching arrangement with the Arizona Department of Transportation, where the town will be on the hook for no more than about $840,000 and the ADOT will pick up more than $560,000.

There is a contingency fund of about $120,000. The town has identified three main roads for major work.

The most intrusive portion of the work will include work along Broadway, from its intersection with Main Street, downhill for about three-quarters of a mile to near the entrance of the Rain Springs RV Resort.

Main Street runs through downtown and then cuts east into lower Clarkdale, while the main roadway running down toward Cottonwood is Broadway. The short section from the Rain Springs RV Resort to the Clarkdale-Cottonwood line will be repaved at a later date.

Hazine said the short stretch of Broadway that has had a speed limit of 45 mph for years will likely be reduced to 35.

Public Works Director Maher Hazine said Clarkdale will be able to partner with Cactus Asphalt, based in Tolleson, which happens to have crews working on Camp Verde and Sedona projects at this time.

There is a cost savings to Clarkdale in mobilization cost to have Cactus Asphalt complete the work while workers are already in the Verde Valley, Hazine said.

The Broadway project will include the road surface, adding bike lanes, per one of the Council’s strategic goals; along with cubs on both sides, a sidewalk along the northeast side and necessary drainage work. Hazine said work along Broadway could start as early as late last week, Feb. 13, and would run through about mid-April.

Main Street, through downtown to Cement Plant Road, along with Clarkdale Parkway, from Sunset Boulevard to State Route 89A and Old Jerome Highway from 89A to the city limit are also included in the cost.

Hazine said there are limits to how many personnel Cactus Asphalt can devote to the projects, so Clarkdale will see work happen for a few consecutive days in each spot, rather than have four streets under construction at the same time.

Vice Mayor Richard Dehnert pointed out there are community events happening that would be affected by any of the work, especially along Main Street through downtown, including the March 14 Clarkdale Car Show and Chili Cookoff.

Hazine said he would ensure crews were aware of such events, which tend to be on weekends, and the work will be done during weekdays during daylight hours. Parking will not be impacted. Crack sealing of the three projects not along Broadway will be one-day projects.

Hazine said the project costs will come out from Arizona Highway User Revenue Fund and vehicle license use distribution dollars, in which Clarkdale has amassed about $1.2 million over the past few years.

Dehnert asked if Freeport McMoRan will pick up any of the cost, considering its trucks use town streets. Hazine said negotiations have and will remain ongoing, and while it would be ideal to get a check from that company up front, taking advantage of Cactus Asphalt being in the area this winter is a cost savings that takes priority.

In other business at the Feb. 11 meeting, the Council accepted its annual independent auditor’s report and approved an $18,000 contract with a Utah firm for a list of sidewalk repairs.