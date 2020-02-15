Obituary: L Robert Uveges, 1939-2020
L Robert “Bob” Uveges, 80, of Cottonwood Arizona, passed away on Monday morning February 10th, 2020.
He was born on a farm in Cleveland, Ohio, on December 17, 1939. He was a son of 1st generation Hungarians. There he first learned to drive a tractor and the meaning of a hard day’s work.
He is a graduate of Ohio State University with a degree in engineering. Later in the 1970s, he moved to Aspen Colorado and rooted himself in the community where he worked in theatre, business and a ranch manager for actor Don Johnson.
In the 90s, he moved to the Verde Valley, with his lifelong partner, Anna May Cory, where they had a restaurant, built, owned and operated The Pines Motel in Cottonwood.
If you knew Bob, chances are he helped you in some way. He was always doing things for others that they normally wouldn’t do for themselves.
He was an engineer, builder, samaritan, theatrical set maker, gold prospector, lighting designer, father, husband, basketball player, inventor, rope knot expert, Harley Davidson rider, architect and puzzle master.
He is survived by Anna May Cory, Cory and Martha Bruening, Peggy and Jack Wilkie, Kiara Bruening, Becky Potter, Steven Bruening, Pam Ciprian, Denise and Greg Jeffries and Sharon and Bob Vild.
Bob’s life was taken by Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease and as part of his essence in helping others has donated tissue to advance research for a cure.
Bueler Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Information provided by survivors.
