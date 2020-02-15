OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Sat, Feb. 15
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter: Citizens need to be vigilant on Spring Creek Ranch

Originally Published: February 15, 2020 12:46 p.m.

Editor:

Follow up to Jason Brooks article on the Borowskys’ Spring Creek request for Rural Zoning Change.

In this year 2020, Case# PLA19-000008 seems to now be on Verde Valley’s political agenda, with the Borowskys’ “campaigning” in Sedona to get their amendment passed. Though a Cornville issue, I agree this change will negatively affect every person who travels 89A from Sedona to Cottonwood; so let’s update all.

“The Rape of Spring Creek.” The amended Letter of Intent for Borowsky’s urban development of 2100 units when current zoning is approximately 140 residential will negatively affect the footprint of rural Cornville. Cornville’s present infrastructure cannot support this type of urban density.

Such an out of control growth spurt with thousands of new residents would have a devastating impact on present residents quality of life; including Cornville’s “Open Range,” riparian ecosystems. This sensitive land would be put in jeopardy.

This 282-acre property is not intended to be used for a rural residential community like those in neighboring towns (Santa Fe, Del Webb, Cross Creek, and Mesquite Springs). Rather, its purpose is to stretch and destroy GOD’s land for as much money as the Borowski family can attain.

If rural zoning is changed, 89A between Sedona and Cornville will become a go-to for the Borowskys’ “One Stop Carnival.” Tourists, transients and an ever-changing population of service workers will bring an overcrowded low income community. Restaurants, shops, RV hookups, rented land for housing, apartments, senior residents, firehouse; and much more in the works.

This might work within city limits; NOT on rural land.

It’s said that GOD built the Grand Canyon ... but he lives in Sedona. If this zoning request is not rejected to protect the entrance roadway to Sedona; he will be leaving us.

Contact Planning@Yavapai.us and note “I oppose this rezoning request.”

Ronnie Turbane

Cornville

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: Spring Creek was citizen advocacy at its very best
Q and A with owner of proposed Cornville development
Meetings slated for development projects
Back to drawing board for Spring Creek Ranch
New Spring Creek Ranch plan: 1,000 fewer homes

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News