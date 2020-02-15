OFFERS
Sat, Feb. 15
Letter: Contact Yavapai County about Spring Creek Ranch

Originally Published: February 15, 2020 12:39 p.m.

Editor:

The developers of Spring Creek Ranch have submitted an amended proposal calling for 2,100 housing units: 1,500 manufactured or site-built home lots of which up to 200 may be used for recreational vehicle pads, 400 rental units and a 200 unit assisted living facility.

These would be built on either side of Spring Creek, a critical riparian habitat and home to endangered and threatened species.

You can learn more about this proposed development by visiting the Keep Sedona Beautiful web site, www.keepsedonabeautiful.org.

A significant reason for Yavapai County Planning and Zoning’s rejection of their original proposal was the outpouring of community opposition. Keep Sedona Beautiful urges you to contact Yavapai County Planning and Zoning and each of the County Supervisors.

In your email and/or letter, you must include your name and address, or the County will not consider it. Only one communication per household is considered.

• Yavapai County Development Services:

planning@yavapai.us

10 South 6th Street

Cottonwood, AZ 86326

• County Supervisors:

Rowle P. Simmons: web.bos.district1@yavapai.us - 1015 Fair Street Prescott, AZ 86305

Thomas Thurman: web.bos.district2@yavapai.us - 1015 Fair Street Prescott, AZ 86305

Randy Garrison: web.bos.district3@yavapai.us - 10 South 6th Street Cottonwood, AZ 86326

Craig L. Brown: web.bos.district4@yavapai.us - 1015 Fair Street Prescott, AZ 86305

Mary Mallory: web.bos.district5@yavapai.us - 1015 Fair Street Prescott, AZ 86305

Craig Swanson

Trustee, Keep Sedona Beautiful

