Letter: When will County Supervisors wake up to dangers on Cornville Road?
Originally Published: February 15, 2020 12:40 p.m.
Editor:
Yet again, we have a horrendous crash on Cornville Road, one that led to the death of a young girl.
When will Yavapai County wake up and spend money to separate lanes on that dangerous road, instead of spending money to create even more traffic on it?
Robert Feuge
Sedona
