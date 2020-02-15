Letter: Where is the American spirit that allows people to follow their conscience?

Editor:

I just read the comments to Mitt Romney in his contact web. Many of them are letting him know they are supportive of his decision and many are simply stating they are against it.



What shocked me are the ones that were against his decision and used such horrible language calling him names, attacking his religion, inventing motives that insult his sincerity.



In America we all have the privilege of education and I believe included in our education is to be respectful and decent.



Mitt had a choice and with all the senators who pledged verbally and in writing I did expect them to follow their conscience. I know Mitt did and I suspect many of the senators did also.



Where is the American spirit that allows people to follow their conscience?









Shirley Isaacson

Cottonwood