Mingus School Board studies drug education, testing program
COTTONWOOD — By the 2021-2022 school year, Yancey DeVore would like to see Mingus Union implement randomized drug testing of students involved in Arizona Interscholastic Association-sanctioned activities.
But first – by the 2020-2021 school year – DeVore, the school’s athletic director, wants Mingus Union to provide mandatory drug education courses for the school’s athletes.
Thursday, DeVore and Mingus Union Principal Genie Gee told the district’s governing board of its plan to put drug education before drug testing.
“The more we dig for information, it becomes more complex,” DeVore said. “So, we’re going to hit the brakes, and evaluate how to best move forward.”
DeVore broke down his prevention safety model into three categories: exploration, education, expectations.
DeVore and Gee will continue “looking at policy and researching to find the best fit” for Mingus Union, he said. “In the meantime, the mandatory drug education courses will be designed to make sure athletes are familiar with the dangers associated with drug use.”
DeVore called the school’s education before testing mindset a “more reasonable, more manageable approach.”
“Our approach isn’t punitive,” he said. “We want to help the kids. Let’s be proactive. “
Admittedly against drug testing when the school began discussing the program in October, Board Member Anthony Lozano said Thursday that the school’s exploration has “softened up – and I like that.”
“We have to give our young people an opportunity to believe in themselves,” Lozano said. “We want them to get to the point where they want to do it. This isn’t harming them, it’s helping them.”
-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42
- Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
- Two adults, 5-year-old injured in Cornville collision
- Influenza hits Verde Valley hard
- At ease: Despite national backlash, many support appearance of Pat Tillman statue in NFL ad
- Woman convicted of fraud of special-needs adults arrested in Texas
- New Spring Creek Ranch plan: 1,000 fewer homes
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- Woman picked up on warrant; meth found
- Local shop a must-stop for Valentine’s chocolate lovers
- Cultural Park amphitheater set to become a part of history
- Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
- Two adults, 5-year-old injured in Cornville collision
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach arrested for alleged sex crimes
- Cottonwood man arrested for sex crime for second time in one week
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- Woman picked up on warrant; meth found
- Cottonwood Council approves sale of property for Marriott
- Influenza hits Verde Valley hard
- UPDATE: Man killed in Sedona officer-involved shooting
- Cottonwood to consider ‘tiny homes’ ordinance
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: