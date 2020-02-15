Mingus School Board studies drug education, testing program

COTTONWOOD — By the 2021-2022 school year, Yancey DeVore would like to see Mingus Union implement randomized drug testing of students involved in Arizona Interscholastic Association-sanctioned activities.

But first – by the 2020-2021 school year – DeVore, the school’s athletic director, wants Mingus Union to provide mandatory drug education courses for the school’s athletes.

Thursday, DeVore and Mingus Union Principal Genie Gee told the district’s governing board of its plan to put drug education before drug testing.

“The more we dig for information, it becomes more complex,” DeVore said. “So, we’re going to hit the brakes, and evaluate how to best move forward.”

DeVore broke down his prevention safety model into three categories: exploration, education, expectations.

DeVore and Gee will continue “looking at policy and researching to find the best fit” for Mingus Union, he said. “In the meantime, the mandatory drug education courses will be designed to make sure athletes are familiar with the dangers associated with drug use.”

DeVore called the school’s education before testing mindset a “more reasonable, more manageable approach.”

“Our approach isn’t punitive,” he said. “We want to help the kids. Let’s be proactive. “

Admittedly against drug testing when the school began discussing the program in October, Board Member Anthony Lozano said Thursday that the school’s exploration has “softened up – and I like that.”

“We have to give our young people an opportunity to believe in themselves,” Lozano said. “We want them to get to the point where they want to do it. This isn’t harming them, it’s helping them.”

