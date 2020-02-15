OFFERS
Mingus soccer opens state tournament with 2-1 win over Thunderbird

Mingus junior forward Angelina Cox dribbles past a Chief during the Marauders' 2-1 win over Thunderbird on Saturday at home. VVN/James Kelley

mugshot photo
By James Kelley | jameskelley520
Originally Published: February 15, 2020 10:11 p.m.

Mingus Union girls soccer moved on to the elite eight with an overtime win.

The No. 5 Marauders (11-2) beat No. 12 Phoeni Thunderbird 2-1 at home after overtime on Saturday in the first round of the state tournament.

The Marauders will be at No. 4 Tucson Catalina Foothills on Tuesday in the quarterfinals. The Falcons beat No. 13 Chandler Seton Catholic Prep 4-1 on Saturday.

The bracket can be found here

https://www.azpreps365.com/brackets/soccer-winter-girls/4a/843-2020-aia-girls-winter-soccer-4a-state-championship

More like this story

