Obituary: Frances (Plowman) Twit, 1932-2020

Frances (Plowman) Twit passed away on January 6, 2020.



She is survived by her daughter, Gail Twit of Cornville, Arizona; son, Stephan Tvedt (Robin) of Upland, California and one grandson, Tyler Tvedt of Ontario, California. Also surviving her, a sister, Delight Callahan; two sisters-in-law, Betty Ogle of Indianola, Iowa and Florence Krause of Madrid, Iowa, along with many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Frances was born in Tama, Iowa on November 7, 1932 to Irvin and Maxine (Armstrong) Plowman, who precede her in death.

She met Wilmer while working at the Central Hotel Café in Tama. They married in 1951. They lived in Iowa for a few years, then the winters became too cold and moved to California, where they eventually settled in Norwalk.



In 1984, retirement led them to Cornville. Fran was involved in many groups through the years.

The Auxiliary of the America Legion was a source of pride and passion for many years.



Once retired, camping with the "Cornballs" and square dancing, occupied a lot of their time. They very much enjoyed traveling the country in their 5th wheel and especially treasured their trips to beloved Iowa.



Wilmer passed away in 2015 but that didn’t slow Fran down much. She still got in trips to Florida, Iowa, California and recently, she and Gail took a cruise to Hawaii. She loved it and was ready for the next adventure.



She will be laid to rest in Prescott National Cemetery, 500 Highway 89 North in Prescott next to Wilmer on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Services will follow at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood at 1:00 p.m. A memorial service in Iowa will be held later this year.



Thanks to all for your thoughts and prayers. She will be missed. An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

