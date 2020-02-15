Obituary: Martina Luna, 1930-2020
Martina Luna, 89, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away at home on February 9, 2020.
She was born on November 11, 1930 in Clarkdale to Julio and Concepcion Macias Contreras.
Martina attended and graduated Clarkdale High School. She worked as a restaurant cook and a school food prep. She was proud of raising her 4 kids and her kids’ friends. Martina enjoyed many crafts; sewing, woodworking, stained glass, photography, family outings and hiking.
Martina was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Sisto Luna.
She is survived by her sons, Robert Luna (Angelina) of Clarkdale and Arthur Luna of Highland, California; daughters, Rebecca Young (Carl) of Anaheim, California and Margie Evarts (Troy) of Huntington Beach, California; stepson, David Fischer (Rose Ellen) of Payson, Arizona; stepdaughter, Theresa McCullough of Oklahoma; brothers, Alex Contreras (Ramona) of Clarkdale and Vincent Contreras of Bridgeport, Arizona; sisters, Mary Chavez of Cottonwood, Velia Mena (Gino) of Cottonwood, Conchita Sepulveda of California and Margarita Contreras of Clarkdale; 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
Visitation will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with the Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery.
An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.
Information provided by survivors.
- Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
- Two adults, 5-year-old injured in Cornville collision
- Influenza hits Verde Valley hard
- At ease: Despite national backlash, many support appearance of Pat Tillman statue in NFL ad
- Woman convicted of fraud of special-needs adults arrested in Texas
- New Spring Creek Ranch plan: 1,000 fewer homes
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- Woman picked up on warrant; meth found
- Local shop a must-stop for Valentine’s chocolate lovers
- Cultural Park amphitheater set to become a part of history
- Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
- Two adults, 5-year-old injured in Cornville collision
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach arrested for alleged sex crimes
- Cottonwood man arrested for sex crime for second time in one week
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- Woman picked up on warrant; meth found
- Cottonwood Council approves sale of property for Marriott
- Influenza hits Verde Valley hard
- UPDATE: Man killed in Sedona officer-involved shooting
- Cottonwood to consider ‘tiny homes’ ordinance
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: