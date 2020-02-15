Obituary: Martina Luna, 1930-2020

Martina Luna, 89, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away at home on February 9, 2020.

She was born on November 11, 1930 in Clarkdale to Julio and Concepcion Macias Contreras.



Martina attended and graduated Clarkdale High School. She worked as a restaurant cook and a school food prep. She was proud of raising her 4 kids and her kids’ friends. Martina enjoyed many crafts; sewing, woodworking, stained glass, photography, family outings and hiking.



Martina was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Sisto Luna.

She is survived by her sons, Robert Luna (Angelina) of Clarkdale and Arthur Luna of Highland, California; daughters, Rebecca Young (Carl) of Anaheim, California and Margie Evarts (Troy) of Huntington Beach, California; stepson, David Fischer (Rose Ellen) of Payson, Arizona; stepdaughter, Theresa McCullough of Oklahoma; brothers, Alex Contreras (Ramona) of Clarkdale and Vincent Contreras of Bridgeport, Arizona; sisters, Mary Chavez of Cottonwood, Velia Mena (Gino) of Cottonwood, Conchita Sepulveda of California and Margarita Contreras of Clarkdale; 14 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.



Visitation will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., with the Rosary to follow at 7:00 p.m. Mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with burial to follow at All Souls Cemetery.



