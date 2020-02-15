OFFERS
Subscribe Now
Obituary: Robert Louis Blevins, 1930-2020

Robert Louis Blevins, 1930-2020.

Originally Published: February 15, 2020 12:02 p.m.

Robert Louis Blevins, died on February 3, 2020 at the Haven in Camp Verde, Arizona.

He was born on October 26, 1930 in Kingman, Arizona.

He grew up in Kingman until he graduated from 8th grade and moved to Camp Verde where he graduated from high school in 1949.

Robert is survived by his wife, Virginia (Tompkins) Blevins of 68 years.

He is also survived by his 3 children, Brock Blevins (Kate), Lori Blevins-Scott and Bart Blevins (Kelly); 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

Robert was passionate about his work, his family, camping, hunting and fishing.

He had a huge heart for animals, especially his dogs and horses.

A service will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m., at Clear Creek Cemetery in Camp Verde.

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com.

Information provided by survivors.

