Play ball! Spring training starts this week
Major League Baseball Spring Training starts on Friday so here’s a quick guide on the Cactus League.
The Cactus League beings play on Friday when the Kansas City Royals host the Texas Rangers. Then there’s a full slate of action on Saturday.
Spring Training is located in the Phoenix Area and from Friday to Mar. 24 there’s at least one game every day.
Arizona Diamondbacks
Joined the Cactus League: 1998
Location: Salt River Fields, near Scottsdale
Interesting concession item: The Talking Stick Mega Dog is a half-pound, foot-long hot dog topped with slow-smoked pulled pork.
Co-tenants: Colorado Rockies
Fun fact: Salt River Fields is the first LEED Gold-certified sports venue in the country
Chicago Cubs
Joined the Cactus League: 1952
Location: Sloan Park, Mesa
Interesting concession item: The Chicago Dog
Fun fact: Sloan Park is known as “Wrigleyville West”
Chicago White Sox
Joined the Cactus League: 1998
Location: Camelback Ranch-Glendale, Phoenix
Interesting concession item: 18-inch pizza slice
Co-tenants: Los Angeles Dodgers
Fun fact: The White Sox have spring trained in Tucson, Texas, California, Louisiana and Indiana.
Cincinnati Reds
Joined the Cactus League: 2010
Location: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear
Interesting concession item: Taquito dog, which is a foot-long hot dog wrapped in a flour tortilla with deep-fried cheese and topped with queso, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Co-tenants: Cleveland Indians
Fun fact: The Ohio teams train in Goodyear, which was founded by the tire company of the same name that is based out of Ohio.
Cleveland Indians
Joined the Cactus League: 1947, returned 2009
Location: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear
Co-tenants: Cincinnati Reds
Fun fact: The Indians spring trained in Tucson from 1947 to 1992 at Hi Corbett Field, which is now the home of University of Arizona baseball. The Indians are managed by UA alum Terry Francona.
Colorado Rockies
Joined the Cactus League: 1993
Location: Salt River Fields, near Scottsdale
Interesting concession item: The Sonoran Hot Dog is a quarter-pound hot dog wrapped in hickory-smoked bacon and slow-cooked on the grill. It is served on a freshly-baked bun and topped with pico de gallo, pinto ranch beans and mayo.
Co-tenants: Arizona Diamondbacks
Fun fact: Salt River Fields is the first spring training facility fever built on Native American land.
Kansas City Royals
Joined the Cactus League: 2003
Location: Surprise Stadium, Surprise
