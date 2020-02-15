Play ball! Spring training starts this week

Major League Baseball Spring Training starts on Friday so here’s a quick guide on the Cactus League.

The Cactus League beings play on Friday when the Kansas City Royals host the Texas Rangers. Then there’s a full slate of action on Saturday.

Spring Training is located in the Phoenix Area and from Friday to Mar. 24 there’s at least one game every day.

Arizona Diamondbacks

Joined the Cactus League: 1998

Location: Salt River Fields, near Scottsdale

Interesting concession item: The Talking Stick Mega Dog is a half-pound, foot-long hot dog topped with slow-smoked pulled pork.

Co-tenants: Colorado Rockies

Fun fact: Salt River Fields is the first LEED Gold-certified sports venue in the country

Chicago Cubs

Joined the Cactus League: 1952

Location: Sloan Park, Mesa

Interesting concession item: The Chicago Dog

Fun fact: Sloan Park is known as “Wrigleyville West”

Chicago White Sox

Joined the Cactus League: 1998

Location: Camelback Ranch-Glendale, Phoenix

Interesting concession item: 18-inch pizza slice

Co-tenants: Los Angeles Dodgers

Fun fact: The White Sox have spring trained in Tucson, Texas, California, Louisiana and Indiana.

Cincinnati Reds

Joined the Cactus League: 2010

Location: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear

Interesting concession item: Taquito dog, which is a foot-long hot dog wrapped in a flour tortilla with deep-fried cheese and topped with queso, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Co-tenants: Cleveland Indians

Fun fact: The Ohio teams train in Goodyear, which was founded by the tire company of the same name that is based out of Ohio.

Cleveland Indians

Joined the Cactus League: 1947, returned 2009

Location: Goodyear Ballpark, Goodyear

Co-tenants: Cincinnati Reds

Fun fact: The Indians spring trained in Tucson from 1947 to 1992 at Hi Corbett Field, which is now the home of University of Arizona baseball. The Indians are managed by UA alum Terry Francona.

Colorado Rockies

Joined the Cactus League: 1993

Location: Salt River Fields, near Scottsdale

Interesting concession item: The Sonoran Hot Dog is a quarter-pound hot dog wrapped in hickory-smoked bacon and slow-cooked on the grill. It is served on a freshly-baked bun and topped with pico de gallo, pinto ranch beans and mayo.

Co-tenants: Arizona Diamondbacks

Fun fact: Salt River Fields is the first spring training facility fever built on Native American land.

Kansas City Royals

Joined the Cactus League: 2003

Location: Surprise Stadium, Surprise