Six Mingus girls soccer players earn region honors

Story and photos by JAMES KELLEY Staff Reporter
Originally Published: February 15, 2020 2:19 p.m.

Mingus Union girls soccer was well represented in the 4A Grand Canyon recognitions.

The Marauders had six players honored, two making first team All-Grand Canyon, two on the second team and two that were honorable mention.

Senior midfielder Jaiden Behlow and senior midfielder/forward Felicia Bueno were named first team All-Region.

Senior defender Gabriella San Felice and senior midfielder/forward Marli Urueta made second team All-Grand Canyon.

Senior Zoey Arwine and junior defender/midfielder Tatum Barker were honorable mention.

No. 1 Prescott nearly swept the awards, with Paul Campuzano, winning Region Coach of the Year, Emma Alvarez taking Region Offensive Player of the Year and Lily Jensen was Region Player of the Year. Maya Shearon from Flagstaff won Region Defensive Player of the Year.

Prescott had the most All-Region players with seven and the most honored overall with nine.

Flagstaff had seven, with five on the All-Region teams and Mohave had six total honorees and four All-Region.

The Grand Canyon ended the regular season with three top five teams in Prescott, Flagstaff and Mingus Union and six of the seven Grand Canyon teams made the postseason, with four making it to the state tournament proper.

It’s the second straight year that Behlow and Bueno were first team All-Region and Urueta was second. Bueno and Urueta were also second team in 2017-18.

Last year San Felice was honorable mention. Also in 2017-19, Behlow was honorable mention.

In 2016-17, Arwine was honorable mention as well.

