Verde Independent/Bugle to go to twice-weekly publication schedule in March

March 6 will be the final Friday edition of The Verde Independent and Camp Verde Bugle, announced Verde Valley Newspapers Publisher and CEO Babette Cubitt.

The newspaper will continue to publish on Wednesdays and Sundays, with new expanded content and special sections planned for those products, said Cubitt. “We will continue to publish the strong local journalism you have grown to expect from us,” the publisher said.

The Verde Independent published its first edition as a weekly newspaper Feb. 12, 1948. The newspaper expanded to a Wednesday-Friday publication schedule Feb. 12, 1948 and added the Sunday edition Oct. 3, 1999.

The VI published the first edition of the Camp Verde Bugle May 7, 1986.

The newspaper website, verdenews.com, will continue to be a seven-day, 24-hour online news delivery service. Verdenews.com currently publishes, on average, more than 100 stories per week with an average of 350,000-plus page views each month.

“The decision to adjust publication days was not easy,” said Cubitt. “However, our print publication will be more robust with more local content on issues affecting the entire Verde Valley.”

Cubitt noted this change with the Verde Independent/Camp Verde Bugle mirrors what is happening with traditional print newspapers all across America. As readers continue to favor online news delivery, newsrooms and newspaper publishing companies have changed with the times.

“We look at this as a positive change,” Cubitt said. “With this change in production, we will offer readers more in-depth, investigative stories and introspective analyses of the issues affecting our readers as well as new thematic special sections.”

The website will continue to provide print subscribers with a free, all-access digital subscription. Affordable digital-only subscriptions will also continue to be available at verdenews.com. “We invite you to visit verdenews.com, which enables us to be a daily news source for our community. Starting in March you will find extended state news coverage and the power of the Associated Press content on our website.”

“We know this change will be an adjustment for our loyal, daily print edition readers,” said Cubitt. “We will continue to provide the Verde Valley with the best local, independent journalism, and continue to be the area’s most trusted news source, as it has since 1948.”

