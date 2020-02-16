Mingus boys wrestling finishes fifth at state, Brady wins championship

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Mingus Union boys wrestling finished fifth and junior Conrad Brady won a state championship on Saturday night.

The Marauders took fifth place at the Division III state championship tournament at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on Saturday night.

Brady won the 170 pound championship with a quick pin in the championship match.

Senior Zoey Arwine finished second in the girls 160, senior Ryan Griffin was third at 220, sophomore Issac McKean took fourth in the 132 pound weight class, senior Keene Todacheene was fifth in the 120 and sophomore Caylee Townsend was sixth in the 101 pounds.

For Camp Verde, Dade Woodard finished sixth in the 126.

Full results can be found here

http://aiaonline.org/files/16954/2019-20-boys-wrestling-divisions-i-iv-state-championships.pdf

http://aiaonline.org/files/16953/2019-20-girls-wrestling-state-championships.pdf