Mingus boys wrestling finishes fifth at state, Brady wins championship
PRESCOTT VALLEY — Mingus Union boys wrestling finished fifth and junior Conrad Brady won a state championship on Saturday night.
The Marauders took fifth place at the Division III state championship tournament at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley on Saturday night.
Brady won the 170 pound championship with a quick pin in the championship match.
Senior Zoey Arwine finished second in the girls 160, senior Ryan Griffin was third at 220, sophomore Issac McKean took fourth in the 132 pound weight class, senior Keene Todacheene was fifth in the 120 and sophomore Caylee Townsend was sixth in the 101 pounds.
For Camp Verde, Dade Woodard finished sixth in the 126.
Full results can be found here
http://aiaonline.org/files/16954/2019-20-boys-wrestling-divisions-i-iv-state-championships.pdf
http://aiaonline.org/files/16953/2019-20-girls-wrestling-state-championships.pdf
- Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
- Two adults, 5-year-old injured in Cornville collision
- Influenza hits Verde Valley hard
- Woman convicted of fraud of special-needs adults arrested in Texas
- New Spring Creek Ranch plan: 1,000 fewer homes
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- Woman picked up on warrant; meth found
- At ease: Despite national backlash, many support appearance of Pat Tillman statue in NFL ad
- Local shop a must-stop for Valentine’s chocolate lovers
- Obituary: Diane Sward Rapaport 1939-2020
- Five-year-old girl dies from injuries in Monday collision
- Two adults, 5-year-old injured in Cornville collision
- Former Camp Verde wrestling coach arrested for alleged sex crimes
- Cottonwood man arrested for sex crime for second time in one week
- Camp Verde man convicted in 2018 death on SR 260
- Woman picked up on warrant; meth found
- Influenza hits Verde Valley hard
- Cottonwood Council approves sale of property for Marriott
- UPDATE: Man killed in Sedona officer-involved shooting
- Cottonwood to consider ‘tiny homes’ ordinance
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: