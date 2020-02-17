OFFERS
That ‘boom’ you heard: Authorities suspect meteor caused mystery explosion

Authorities speculate the explosion heard throughout Yavapai County and the Verde Valley early Sunday morning was "some type of meteor event as witnessed by numerous residents in the area, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department news release. "A meteor seems to be the best explanation for the loud boom," continued the YCSO report. Adobe stock image.

By Vyto Starinskas
Originally Published: February 17, 2020 8:07 a.m.

Verde Valley residents may have shared an extraterrestrial experience Sunday morning when they heard a loud boom from Cottonwood to Camp Verde to Oak Creek Canyon.

The explosion was some type of meteor event as witnessed by numerous residents in the area, according to a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department news release Sunday.

A meteor seems to be the best explanation for the loud boom, continued the YCSO report, which added that police had received no official explanations for the explosion.

The boom was heard about 7:20 a.m. as people were waking up to their Sunday morning rituals as far away as Prescott.

YCSO reported that dispatchers received calls from every corner of Yavapai County regarding a loud explosion.

“Deputies are checking their patrol areas for a possible source,” the YCSO news release stated.

Hundreds of Verde Valley residents quickly took to social media immediately after the boom trying to find out an explanation.

“We heard it in Cornville and felt like the house shook. It woke the husband and that has never happened. He will sleep through anything,” wrote one person on the Verde Independent Facebook page.

“Probably an alien ship going through the sound barrier,” was another post.

YCSO ruled out a sonic boom from any jets flying in the area. “FAA did not have any source information and Luke AFB indicates no jet traffic in the air at that time. We continue to check with other military sources.

"As of now, the source is unknown."

According to The Daily Courier in Prescott, some witnesses reported seeing a green streak of light shooting across the morning sky.

“Was driving north on 51! Huge prolonged green flash going west. Epic!” Elijah Manders said.

Some local residents reported unusual events Sunday morning. Monty Cook reported hearing "two booms," one at 3 a.m. and another a few minutes later. He said he did not hear the noise at about 7:20 a.m.

Kieran DeLander, who lives near Humboldt, observed a large plume of smoke toward Cherry Road.

Meteorite hunter

Robert Ward and his wife, Anne Marie, were two Prescott residents who felt and heard the loud boom.

They believe they know exactly what had just happened.

“A space rock entering the atmosphere pretty much right over the house at 22,000 miles per hour,” Ward said.

Ward has been hunting meteorites around the world for about 26 years. Never before had he personally experienced an event like this.

“From my personal perspective, this is a meteorite hunter’s dream come true,” he said. “You always dream of a fall in your backyard, well it just happened.”

Max Efrein and Jesse Bertel of The Daily Courier News Network contributed to this story.

