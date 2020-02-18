OFFERS
Tue, Feb. 18
Adoption Spotlight: Tim

Tim dreams of having his own YouTube channel or game show and would love to learn about media production. Get to know him and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.

Originally Published: February 18, 2020 10:39 a.m.

Tim dreams of having his own YouTube channel or game show and would love to learn about media production.

Ironically, he prefers playing board games or hanging with friends while watching TV.

Tim would love to visit Disneyland one day.

Get to know him and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.

News