Camp Verde council expected to approve bid on sports complex

CAMP VERDE — At $2.98 million, Tierra Verde Builders came in as the low bid on Phase 1B of the Camp Verde Sports Complex.

Wednesday, the town council is expected to approve the low bid – and also ask Tierra Verde to build an additional baseball/softball field. Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers, 473 S. Main St., Suite 106.

The entirety of the project, at a cost of just north of $3.7 million, would include two football/soccer and two baseball/softball fields. At a Feb. 12 work session, several council members told town staff that the second baseball/softball field – known as Alternate 1 – was necessary.

But saving money – or more specifically finding ways to get more for less – are part of the process known as value engineering.

Monday, Town Manager Russ Martin said that once a bid has been accepted, both sides can consider ways of stretching the dollar while building a sports complex.

“This protects the contractor, ultimately,” Martin said. “There are pressures on everyone to save money.”

The base bid that council sought includes two football/soccer fields, each with under drainage, irrigation and controls, installation of lighting system, goal posts and scoreboards; and one baseball/softball field with under drainage, irrigation, fencing, backstop, dugouts, installation of lighting system, and scoreboard.

The second baseball/softball field would also include under drainage, irrigation, fencing, backstop, dugouts, installation of lighting system, and scoreboard.

Council’s agenda, which includes bid results, including alternates and value engineering options, can be found at cvaz.org.

The 100-plus acre Camp Verde Sports Complex is east of the Verde Ranger Station on State Route 260.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @AZShutterbug42