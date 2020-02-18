City manager blends tourism promotion into economic development position

COTTONWOOD — Two positions with titles that might be unfamiliar to Cottonwood residents are set to be filled in the month ahead as City Manager Ron Corbin shuffles the economic development and branding.

The Cottonwood Council recently approved a reclassification of the position currently held by Richard Faust, who is retiring and whose last day is March 14. The city is actively advertising for a tourism and economic development director, set to be filled by March 11, with a salary range far enough below Faust’s current range to promise a $50,000 savings in the Fiscal 2021 budget.

Corbin is also hiring a marketing and public information specialist, whose salary and position are part of the Fiscal 2020 budget, but only as of Jan. 1, 2020. He was set to conduct phone interviews Friday for that position.

He said other Arizona cities, such as Chandler, Scottsdale and Flagstaff, have similar tourism-focused positions, and that person can focus on a wide variety of council-mandated strategic goals. The consolidation and relabeling of positions, with an eye on reducing salaries, is also a specific strategic goal.

Corbin told the council at its Feb. 4 meeting that he not only wants to get the new tourism and economic development director hired to get started on many objectives, but also in time to have some overlap and training time with Faust, who has been with the city for more than 29 years.

“I’ll hire someone tomorrow, if you approve it tonight,” Corbin joked at the Feb. 4 meeting.

Corbin said the marketing specialist will initially report to himself and his assistant, Sandra Salas, as the city could end up with both a director and specialist new to the area. Cindy Gray, who was an administrative assistant, recently resigned, and her position will not be filled, as the Business Assistance Center has closed permanently.

Corbin described the marketing position as needing to be filled by someone with a unique skillset, agreeing that the term “five-tool player” applies.

“We appreciate all the hard work getting done by the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce, as well as the Old Town Association,” Corbin said. “This position will be a force multiplier. There is a lot of solid effort going into bringing visitors and business to Cottonwood, but no one on our staff is specifically assigned to branding. So this person will focus on our slogan, ‘The Heart of Arizona Wine Country,’ and on helping produce city events. It’s got to be someone with a lot of energy.”

He said the new marketing specialist will also help write news releases on positive events or developments and help the city capitalize on elements a city of about 12,000 people doesn’t always have, such as trails, its own airport and a tourism trade based largely on a single product — wine.

Corbin said he knows the emphasis on wine and other elements of city tourism might make it seem to some that all the development focus is in that arena. However, he said, the city is always open to new business ideas, and if tourism is paying many of the city’s bills, it’s important to recognize that strength, on an ongoing basis.

“We don’t have a property tax in the city, so visitors’ sales taxes pay for a lot of our quality of life,” Corbin said. “Parks, a recreation center, having our own fire department — we accomplish all of this without property taxes, and tourism and shopping local are a big part of that.”