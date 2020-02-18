Cottonwood manager to reduce office building inventory by one

Cottonwood City Manager Ron Corbin plans some consolidation. The closure of the Cottonwood Business Assistance Center has allowed Corbin to set in motion a few changes — and possibly a few more, in time.

Corbin said he plans to move the city’s finance and human resources departments out of the building they occupy at 816 N. Main St. in Old Town, and into the space used by the BAC since it opened in late 2010.

The finance/human resources building will go up for sale, Corbin said. This will give the city some flexibility in further reducing its total number of buildings. Its offices alone are currently stretched across at least five Main Street structures.

“I’m not sure yet,” Corbin said, when asked about more plans to consolidate. Corbin said the BAC use dropped from about 2,000 hours in 2018 to 174 in 2019, and total number of visits to the BAC dropped from about 1,500 in 2018 to 589 visits in 2019.

An intern, paid through a grant, was available through some point in 2018. No intern served at the facility at all in calendar 2019. Corbin said the administrative assistant position held by Cindy Gray, who recently resigned and whose duties involved aspects of the BAC, won’t be filled.

Corbin, who came to Cottonwood from Yuma in January 2019, did not answer directly when asked why he thinks the BAC use slid dramatically, but he said he appreciates the hard work many people put into small-business growth in the area, including the Yavapai College Small Business Development Center, located on the college’s Clarkdale Campus.

In a news release, the city encourages potential businesspeople to contact Business Analyst Ruth Ellen Elinski 928-649-4580 or RuthEllen.Elinski@yc.edu to set up an appointment.

The Clarkdale campus of Yavapai College is located at 601 Black Hills Drive, Room I-139B.

Tourist information that was once available at the BAC can be found at City Hall, 827 N. Main Street in Old Town, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce / Visitor Center, 849 Cove Parkway, Suites B and C, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.