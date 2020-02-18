House bill would require monitoring of campus speeches

PHOENIX - Saying it will promote balance, the House Education Committee voted Monday to require at least the monitoring of speeches made on university campuses -- if not actually finding speakers with alternate views.

"My whole goal here is to educate students," said Rep. Anthony Kern, R-Glendale, the sponsor of HB 2238.

Part of the measure approved on a 7-4 margin involves requiring each of the three state universities to establish, fund and maintain an Office of Public Policy Events.

That office would maintain a calendar of every event at each campus, complete with a publicly available video.

Rep. Frank Carroll, R-Sun City West, said he believes the measure requires further review and discussion before it goes to the full House.

But Carroll said the concept is not totally foreign, referring to the "fairness doctrine'' that used to exist as a rule by the Federal Communications Commission for radio and TV stations. It requires stations, which exist through a public license, to not only discuss issues of public importance but also to air contrasting views. It was abolished in 1987.

Beginning in September 2021, that calendar would go to the governor and legislative leaders. Kern said nothing in his legislation would preclude any professor or any group from inviting who they want onto campus. But he said it's important to monitor what is happening at the publicly funded universities.

"As a legislator, I think I should know that information,'' Kern told his colleagues.

"If the universities are asking for appropriations I want to know how our students being educated,'' he explained. "If our goal is to educate the students, I think that that data should be available.''

Rep. Gerae Peten, D-Goodyear, pointed out that Kern's legislation provides no cash to the schools to do all that. She said that, if nothing else, it's going to take staff and resources to compile all that and maintain those archives.

But the potentially bigger question for some lawmakers goes to the provision of the legislation which requires each of those new public policy offices to organize, publicize and stage events "from multiple, divergent and opposing perspectives.'' And each office is required to invite speakers on issues, with a priority to those from outside the university "who hold perspective on widely debated public policy issues that are otherwise poorly represented on campus.''

Kern said that goes to the mandate in his legislation for this new public policy office to stage debates. But Rep. Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen, questioned exactly how far that balance is supposed to go.

"This is February, Black History Month," he said.

"If you have a conversation about slavery, then should you have a slavery denier?" Bolding asked. "Is that the opposing view?"

The potential vagueness of the bill clearly was of some concern to some of those who agreed to support it.

