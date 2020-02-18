Letter: Just let us vote on school district consolidation
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 9:42 a.m.
Editor:
Let me see if I can understand, Mingus Union School Board is taking taxpayers money to hire lobbyist to oppose the taxpayers right to vote?
Is there something I’m missing here?
Since when do elected officials, in this case, Mingus Union School Board, not only sue private individuals because they don’t like how they stand on an issue, now they are lobbying against those same taxpayers right to vote on that issue?
Vicki Jo Anderson
Cottonwood
