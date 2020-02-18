Letter: When it comes to guns, people want common sense laws

Editor:

Hooray for Dorothy Pedros letter of Feb. 14. I believe far more people agree with her than not.

I could not even believe Yavapai County would become a sanctuary city ... how backward have we become?

I’m 80 years old and I own a gun ... everyone I know owns a gun for protection or to hunt birds or game.

But not an assault gun. No one wants to take our guns, only the assault guns used (and rightly so) in combat.

Our children have a much better chance of surviving an attack with a revolver than an assault rifle.

People want common sense laws like red flag laws, waiting periods and thorough background checks especially at gun shows.

I should be used to our State being a laughing stock but I cringe every time we show our ignorance.

Nancy Crawley

Cottonwood