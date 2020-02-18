Local program offers helpful tips on caring for dementia patients

CAMP VERDE — A monthly free class series that’s taking place at the Camp Verde Community Library brings topics that are of particular interest to Verde Valley residents.

With the valley’s older community, lectures such as the Feb. 5 presentation on general care tips for dementia patients, conducted by Patricia Kreitler, are of concern to many local people.

Those in attendance at the lecture including healthcare professionals, adults with a particular older relative in mind and simply concerned Verde Valley residents.

“Dementia is degenerative,” Kreitler said. “And care involves being watchful, and letting the person be themselves.”

The lecture series is put on by Arizona Care Hospice, with Kreitler conducting the presentations at 11 a.m., the first Wednesday of each month, in the Terra Cotta Room of the Camp Verde Community Library. A January presentation focused on fall prevention.

Kreitler is the regional director of education and compliance for Arizona Care Hospice, which opened a Fountain Hills facility in 2015 and has since begun services in both Payson and Prescott.

In her Feb. 5 presentation, Kreitler said dementia is a set of illnesses where progression can only be slowed, but not reversed or stopped.

“You can tell a lot about a person’s stage of dementia by their level of functioning, and what they’re having trouble doing,” Kreitler said. “The key is to keep them comfortable, direct them minimally, and if you must direct them, give them short, simple directions and give them time to respond or comply.”

Kreitler explained that dementia is a general term for loss of memory and other mental abilities, severe enough to interfere with daily life. It’s caused by physical changes in the brain.

Alzheimer’s is the most common and well-publicized type, but there are also Down Syndrome, Huntington’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, vascular dementia, Korsakoff Syndrome and several others.

Kreitler said early-stage dementia symptoms usually only include changes in memory. Patients might forget about an appointment or what they were working on, and cannot recall it later; normal aging tends to involve forgetfulness, but then remembering facts, times, dates or activities at a later time.

Middle-stage dementia can present as getting lost easily or being unable to drive or do finances. Judging physical distance can be a challenge.

Patients often need to be reminded about the date, day of the week or even the season.

They might forget how to do things they’ve done many times, such as play a favorite game or operate common household appliances or electronics.

Late-stage dementia involves the loss of the ability to eat, talk or even get out of bed.

Dementia patients at all stages can become sad, Kreitler said, and might wander or resist care.

Kreitler offered several tips on caring for such adults, including:

• Use small, simple words.

• When speaking to them, allow enough time for them to respond.

• Focus on their feelings, rather than facts.

• Use a comforting tone of voice.-Avoid interrupting them.

• Limit distractions,-Increase the use of physical gestures.

• Observe their non-verbal expressions.

As dementia patients tend to lose at least some ability to communicate, Kreitler said, following the changes to the likes and dislikes is important.

For example, a change in preferred foods or beverages could simply be a change in favorites, but it could also mean a particular taste, texture or other aspect makes something difficult to digest or swallow.

“If they stop eating things that are crunchy or sweet, maybe something has gone wrong with their teeth,” Kreitler said. “Regardless, don’t have them eat things that make them uncomfortable.”

Kreitler said to approach dementia patients from the front, rather than from the back. The better one knows them, their triggers for mood or feeling changes can be learned, but always be ready for sudden changes.”

She said some dementia patients don’t always see the same images in mirrors that you and I see, and can suddenly become upset.

“We don’t really know what they’re seeing, but it’s not a simple image, like you and I see,” Kreitler said.

Other issues can frustrate patients in ways they can’t articulate, so some close observation, pattern-spotting and process of elimination are required.

An example she gave is being called by a name other than they’re given, such as Mary Ellen rather than Mary, could frustrate a patient, Kreitler said.

Here are the announced dates and topics of this year’s classes, all set for 11 a.m. Wednesdays in the Terra Cotta Room of the Camp Verde Community Library:

• March 4: Diabetes in the older adult

• April 1: Advanced directives

• May 6: Loneliness and depression

• June 3: Congestive heart failure

• July 1: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

• Aug. 5: Parkinson’s Disease