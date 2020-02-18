OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Public Notices Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local Regional State Crime & Courts CVBugle.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Commentary
SPORTS
CELEBRATE
KUDOS
Art Nightlife See & Do Music Movies Books
FEATURES
Blogs Business & Economy What's Happening Outdoors
VILLAGER
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Event Calendar RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo General Submissions Place an Ad Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections State Archives Public Notices Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
TRUSTED NEWS LEADER FOR COTTONWOOD, CAMP VERDE & THE VERDE VALLEY
Tue, Feb. 18
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Obituary: Bruce Elliotte White, 1952-2020

Originally Published: February 18, 2020 9:24 a.m.

Bruce Elliotte White, age 67, was born on December 15, 1952 and passed away on February 3, 2020.

Bueler Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Larry Bill Golden, 1943-2020
Obituary: Wesley Mauldin, 1930-2020
Obituary: Justin Keith White 1983-2019
Obituary: Sharon Warwick 1952 - 2015
Obituary: Sharon (Sherry) Brown 1952 - 2013

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
News