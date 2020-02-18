Obituary: Bruce Elliotte White, 1952-2020
Originally Published: February 18, 2020 9:24 a.m.
Bruce Elliotte White, age 67, was born on December 15, 1952 and passed away on February 3, 2020.
Bueler Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
