YAN member admitted into tribal law program at University of Wisconsin

Desiree Huey was admitted into the National Tribal Trial College of University of Wisconsin Law School which will confirm a Certification in Tribal Court Advocacy for Desiree.

This program is funded by the Southwest Center for Law and Policy based in Tucson under a grant from by the Office on Violence Against Women and the U.S. Department of Justice.

Desiree said she grew up on the Yavapai-Apache Nation except for a brief stay on the Hopi Reservation where her mother still lives.

She graduated from Mingus Union High School and attended Yavapai College at the Clarkdale campus where she received state certification as a peace officer in 2006. Desiree served in that capacity for 8.5 years for the Yavapai-Apache Nation Police Department.

Presently, she is employed as a Victim Advocate within the Domestic Violence Program for the Nation.

Desiree thanks Catherine Kelley, assistant prosecutor at Yavapai-Apache Nation, who steered Desiree toward pursuing her certification. “She encouraged me to apply, to submit an application to that program,” said Desiree. “The certification program is offered to all Natives who work with victims of domestic violence and sexual assaults- anytime that there is a victim”.

The Southwest Center for Law and Policy, which sponsors this program, state that over 100 students have earned their certification in the Tribal Court Legal /Advocacy Program. This 6-month program involves 20 weeks of on-line study, coursework and one week of residency at the University of Wisconsin Law School in Madison. Madison is 90 miles north of Chicago on the edge of Lake Michigan.

The one week stay in June upon completion of the on-line course involves an intensive 40-hour week of skills building sessions with professors and legal specialists in the area of victim advocacy.

Once Desiree is certified from the program she will begin her new role as a legal advocate for victims of domestic violence. “Upon my application for the program, I had to get a letter from the Chief Judge of Yavapai-Apache Nation Todd Matha that would allow me to practice in our tribal court once I receive my certificate,” added Desiree.

Desiree is married to Jon Huey, Chairman of the Yavapai-Apache Nation and they share 5 children.

Desiree’s parents are David Trujillo of Middle Verde and Ruthena Lomayaktewa of Hopiland.

Siblings include sister Davalene Flowers who resides in North Carolina with her family and a brother, Norberto Trujillo.

Desiree’s certification began February 10 and will terminate in June of 2020.

Desiree said she plans to continue on with a career in law after the advocacy program.